Florence Pugh steals the spotlight in Netflix’s East of Eden

📺 Some works really do deserve more than one adaptation, and Netflix’s newest limited series East of Eden proves it. In a seven-episode adaptation of the classic novel by American author and Nobel laureate John Steinbeck, Netflix presents a reimagining of East of Eden, written by Zoe Kazan — granddaughter of director Elia Kazan, who directed the famous 1955 film adaptation starring James Dean — and starring Florence Pugh. After months of anticipation, it’s safe to say the series was well worth the wait.

The plot: Set in California’s Salinas Valley at the turn of the twentieth century, Steinbeck weaves an epic family saga inspired by the biblical tragedy of Cain and Abel. The story begins with half-brothers Adam (Christopher Abbott) and Charles (Mike Faist), who experienced vastly different childhoods despite growing up in the same household with the same father, Cyrus Trask (Tracy Letts). Cyrus’s blatant favoritism sowed guilt, jealousy, and resentment that festered over the years. Simultaneously, we meet Cathy (Pugh), the woman at the center of the narrative, as we follow her life over decades — from a seemingly vulnerable young woman, through a forced marriage, to running a brothel.

What we liked: Spanning three generations, the series delivers an epic adaptation that gains even more weight and depth, thanks to stunning cinematography and standout performances that give the characters far more complex voices, motivations, and layers. Pugh portrays Cathy brilliantly, laying bare her scheming mind and allowing viewers to experience hidden nuances and context overlooked by the original novel — which largely framed her as pure evil wrapped in feminine beauty. Zoe Kazan’s vision doesn’t demonize Cathy outright or excuse her actions, but rather gives her a human dimension that helps us understand her choices.

While the cast as a whole delivers strong performances, we particularly loved Lee (Hoon Lee), the Trask family servant and the moral compass driving the story. Expanded significantly by Kazan, Hoon Lee delivers one of the most powerful performances in the series. The show also explores substantial struggles and a feverish legacy passed down from one generation to the next, as characters fight both personal battles and global conflicts spanning from the American Civil War to World War I. It avoids exaggerated melodrama despite its prevailing somber tone.

Our verdict: This adaptation captures the eternal struggle between good and evil, free will, and the sins inherited by human hearts, posing the question that has preoccupied humanity since the dawn of existence: are some born monsters by nature, or do life and circumstances drive them down paths that corrupt their innocence and taint their hearts? Filled with heavy emotion and even some violent scenes, this series may not suit those seeking light drama, but it’ll certainly captivate fans of rich, intense works that are thoroughly worth watching.

WHERE TO WATCH- East of Eden is streaming on Netflix. Catch the trailer on YouTube (watch, runtime: 2:30).