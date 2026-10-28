Unikai Foods’ chairman, vice chairman, and two directors resign + DHR Global hires former PIF recruiter to lead its Middle East push

Four of Unikai Foods’ board members resigned, including Chairman Mana Al Mulla and Vice Chairman Mish’al AlRaisi. Board members Ahmed Saif Abdulrahman AlAshram and Adil Saleh Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali also stepped down. The resignations took effect on 26 October, the Dubai-listed dairy, juice, and ice cream maker said in a DFM disclosure (pdf), without providing a reason. It said it will fill the vacant seats and that CEO Neeraj Vohra’s management team will keep running the business.

The board exit follows a shake-up at the top of the register: In June, Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla sold its entire c. 29% stake to Ali Humaid Ali Abdalla Al Owais, according to a company disclosure (pdf) at the time.

Executive search and leadership consulting firm DHR Global hired Michael Patrick Okumu-Ringa (LinkedIn) as managing partner for the Middle East and Africa, based out of Dubai, according to a statement (pdf). Okumu-Ringa, who previously ran senior leadership hiring at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and led MENA financial services and technology practices at Odgers, will build out the firm’s regional team.

Okumu-Ringa will focus on board and senior leadership hires for sovereign-backed entities, financial institutions, investment firms, and tech companies, working with DHR’s London office to place global talent in the region.