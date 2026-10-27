THIS MORNING: DP World sets its sights on Canada’s export gateway plan + Pearl Petroleum lines up USD 500 mn bond

Good morning, friends. Gulf markets bounced back yesterday as diplomacy picked up. Saudi, Pakistani, and Turkish security chiefs were in Tehran for talks with Iranian leaders, and the ADX and DFM edged up 0.6% and 0.3%.

Meanwhile, in AI land: Anthropic made its IPO filing public yesterday, setting up a Nasdaq listing under the ticker ANT that could come as soon as mid-November. Why we care: Abu Dhabi’s MGX is a backer of the Claude maker, after having co-led its USD 30 bn Series G in February and participating in its USD 65 bn round in May. The listing will put the first public price on one of the UAE’s biggest AI plays.

Our big story this morning: Apollo is buying into Mubadala Capital, the latest outside investor to take a stake in the sovereign’s in-house asset manager — and it’s bringing USD 5 bn in fund commitments with it. Also: Alpha Dhabi is recycling its AI windfall into a USD 1 bn commitment to Alpha Wave’s next fund, and Novo Nordisk’s Gulf chief tells us why the UAE is its launchpad for a 70-country GLP-1 push.

What we’re watching: The US Federal Reserve meets today and tomorrow, its first meeting since raising rates last month for the first time in three years. It’s widely expected to hold this time, as it balances sticky inflation against the politics of next month’s midterms. With the AED pegged to the USD, the CBUAE usually moves in step. The decision lands Wednesday evening our time.

Egypt positions itself as the Eastern Mediterranean’s energy hub, amid claims from Turkey, Israel, and Cyprus.

Issue III of Power Trip asks what that takes: Saudi and Libyan power links, the Greece-Europe green-energy highway, grid readiness, ports and supply chains shifting from efficiency to resilience.

Subscribe to the Egypt edition for Power Trip, out tomorrow, Wednesday, 28 October.

A northern corridor

DP World is set to sign on to Canada’s plan to turn its remote Arctic Port of Churchill into an export gateway to Europe and the Middle East, Bloomberg reports, citing two people it says are familiar with the matter. The port operator negotiated an MoU with two Canadian entities, including Arctic Gateway Group, which owns and operates the Hudson Bay port and its railway. The agreement covers port operations and a possible corridor linking Churchill to DP World’s global network and to inland port facilities run by CentrePort Canada. No investment figure or terms have been disclosed.

A prospectus from Canada’s government puts a full buildout of Churchill at USD 57 bn. Shared at the Canada Investment Summit in September, it lists “preliminary investment requests” of USD 3.9 bn for an LNG export corridor, rail upgrades, port modernization, and all-weather road access. Churchill could eventually serve Canadian LNG, grain, potash, and critical minerals bound for Europe and the Middle East, Bloomberg notes.

Ice limits the shipping season: Hudson Bay is frozen for most of the year, though Canadian Energy Minister Tim Hodgson has said icebreakers could extend it, and Canada signed for new ones in August, the business news service reports. Arctic Gateway is studying year-round shipping with Fednav, and Churchill loaded 30k tons of durum wheat for Europe in late August, its first grain export since 2020.

REMEMBER- The UAE committed about USD 50 bn to Canada last year, and Ottawa aims to double non-US exports within a decade. For DP World, Churchill would provide a northern gateway to complement its existing Canadian footprint, which includes the Prince Rupert container port and Vancouver facilities it already operates and a 40-year concession it secured last month to run the planned Contrecoeur terminal near Montreal. Quebec’s CDPQ owns 45% of DP World Canada.

The news lands as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan visits Ottawa this week. We’re keeping an eye out for more agreements from the visit.

UN hopeful Nusseibeh sets out her stance on Iran, Sudan

Lana Nusseibeh has set out her positions on Iran and Sudan, two of the region’s biggest crises. In her first major interview since entering the race, the UAE’s candidate for UN secretary-general pledged to be fully independent and said she would govern “with only a commitment to the UN and its charter,” Bloomberg reports.

While she’s pledging dialogue on Iran, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said her nomination is meant to bolster Israel. Nusseibeh responded that she would engage with Iran “like all member states” to advance peace and stability. Her pledge comes as US President Donald Trump weighs fresh strikes on Iran after next month’s midterms.

She also named Sudan among her top priorities, calling it the world’s largest humanitarian crisis and noting the strain on neighboring countries hosting refugees. She said she would put the UN’s full political and practical support behind efforts to reach a ceasefire and an inclusive political process.

What’s next: Nusseibeh is the seventh candidate in a race that six Security Council straw polls have failed to settle. Latin America is widely seen as next in line under the informal regional rotation. The Council has to recommend a candidate before Guterres’ term ends on 31 December. Our backgrounder on her bid is here.

Pearl Petroleum lines up USD 500 mn bond

UAE-backed Pearl Petroleum is seeking to raise USD 400-500 mn through a new five-year senior secured bond, Zawya reports. The proposed offering will rank equally with Pearl’s existing secured debt, including facilities from the DFC, Bank of Sharjah, and Commercial Bank of Iraq. Investor meetings have begun, and the paper is set to be listed on Euronext ABM.

Where will the money go? Proceeds will refinance USD 350 mn worth of existing senior secured bonds, establish a debt service reserve account, and fund capital expenditure at the Khor Mor and Chemchemal gas fields in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

ADVISORS- DNB Carnegie and Pareto Securities are acting as joint lead managers.

IN CONTEXT- Pearl Petroleum, the JV between Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, has several existing supply agreements in place, including one with Iraq’s Electricity Ministry for gas from the Khor Mor field in Kurdistan. The two had previously used a USD 350 mn senior secured bond issued by Pearl Petroleum to help fund the USD 1.1 bn expansion of the Khor Mor gas field.

Data point

The UAE is the fifth cheapest place in the world out of 62 markets surveyed to build a data center, according to Turner & Townsend’s 2026 construction cost index, released yesterday. It costs an average of USD 9.20 to build one watt of tech capacity here, against the Middle East average of USD 9.93, USD 12.06 in North America, and USD 12.76 in Europe.

It’s also the cheapest in the region: Qatar clocks in at USD 9.80 and Saudi Arabia at USD 10.80. Egypt was not included in the ranking.

Building an AI data center? You’ll pay more. Facilities specifically built for AI carry a construction premium of around 10% in the US, the report estimates, in large part due to the additional cost of cooling for more intensive loads.

The cost of building in the US is also driven up by the scale of the construction boom, which is making it difficult to lock in specialized contractors to build just about anything.

The Gulf starts from a cheaper base, but the report’s regional benchmarks cover conventional, air-cooled facilities, not the more expensive liquid-cooled systems needed in much of our part of the world. The comparisons also exclude land, utility works, and the computing equipment itself — including the chips.

It’s going to come down to availability (and cost) of power: 56% of industry respondents around the world identified power as the big obstacle to wrapping up a project. Nearly a third said it takes more than two years to get connected to utilities, Turner & Townsend says.

…and crucially, a resolution to the war: Soaring ins. premiums and the cost of hardening facilities against drones are changing the economics of building AI infrastructure in the Gulf, and some international developers say their boards have grown more cautious about new commitments here, as our colleagues at AI + Innovation reported last week.

PSA

WEATHER- The mercury is hitting 36°C today in Dubai and 35°C Abu Dhabi, before cooling to 27°C in the former and 28°C in the capital overnight, according to our favorite weather app.

The big story abroad

Microsoft is opening the exit door to more than a quarter of its staff. The software giant is offering voluntary buyouts to around 60k employees, about 27% of its total workforce of 223k, as it seeks to pay for its costly AI infrastructure push while keeping spending in check. The offer covers workers at experience level 70 or below in the US, Canada, India, and the UK.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham wants his country back in the European Union (EU), but not yet. Burnham said yesterday he would like to see the UK rejoin the EU in his lifetime, but ruled out reversing Brexit in the current parliament. Speaking ahead of a UK-EU summit next month, Burnham said the UK got “a harder Brexit than was proposed in the referendum campaign,” which has weakened its economy and its control of immigration. For now, he wants “practical steps” to make the current arrangement work better.

The EU is reportedly preparing to slow the flow of Chinese goods without sparking a trade war. The move is part of a wider push to shrink the EU’s trade deficit with China, which hit USD 404 bn last year. The bloc plans to cut imports from sectors including chemicals, furniture, and machinery, possibly through import caps or tariffs, with measures that may be presented as soon as 1Q 2027. The European Commission is looking to repeat its recent agreement with Beijing that capped imports of Chinese hybrid vehicles at 350k a year, a limit set high enough to keep China from retaliating.

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