Dubai Investments ends the UAE’s IPO drought with a 20% float of the landlord behind Dubai Investments Park

The UAE finally has an IPO on the books for 2026: Dubai Investments will sell 1.74 bn existing shares, or 20%, of DIP Holding on the DFM, according to its intention-to-float notice (pdf). DIP Holding is the company that runs Dubai Investments Park (DIP), a 23 mn sqm industrial and commercial hub that leases land under long-term agreements. The IPO would be the first test of a rocky 2026 IPO market here at home — and how it performs could have meaningful implications for the IPO pipeline ahead, analysts tell us.

A long road to the bell: The listing has been on the table since early 2025. In January 2025, Dubai Investments said it was looking to take four subsidiaries public, intending to list DIP before the end of 2025. By September 2025, the company was talking to banks about listing up to 25%. The timeline was later pushed to February, then delayed to the fall after the war triggered a market sell-off across the UAE and the wider region.

The timeline: Subscriptions run 27 October to 3 November, and trading should start on or around 11 November, pending regulatory approvals. The exact pricing range comes on 27 October, while the final price will be set on 4 November through a bookbuild. Bloomberg recently said that executives are meeting investors between 19 and 26 October.

The plan: Dubai Investments will keep all the proceeds, and it can’t sell more shares until May. Management previously valued the unit at AED 10.8-11 bn. At that price, the stake is worth some AED 2.2 bn (c. USD 590-600 mn), by our math. That’s in line with Dubai Residential REIT’s USD 584 mn float last May and about 1.5x Alec’s USD 381 mn IPO last October. Dubai Investments can’t sell more shares until May.

A small retail tranche and a sweetened offer: The qualified investor tranche takes 92% of the offer, with a AED 1 mn minimum. Retail gets 5%, with a AED 5k minimum application. Dubai Investments employees get 1%, and its individual shareholders get 2%. DIP Holding expects to pay AED 700 mn for 2026, AED 725 mn for 2027, and AED 750 mn for 2028 in semi-annual installments.

Market reax: Dubai Investments shares rose more than 5% yesterday following the ITF — an indication of “initial optimism around the IPO,” Century Financial’s Chief Investment Officer Vijay Valecha tells EnterpriseAM. “However, the stock closed flat with large volumes, suggesting that market participants would need more details on the offer before a clear view is established,” he adds as a caveat.

The demand picture

Dubai Investments had earlier said it plans to float a 25% stake, then later trimmed that to 24% — it has now landed at 20%. The move could be a “risk-mitigation” strategy, Kamco Invest’s Director of Investment Strategy and Research Junaid Ansari tells EnterpriseAM. “It could be done to manage execution risk in the current subdued IPO market in the region,” he said. “Trimming the float to 20% reduces overall size of the [offering], and that eases secondary market acceptance,” he adds.

The dividends make it more likely it will be well received by the market, Ansari says. He expects it to be well received and anchored primarily by local and regional institutional income funds, alongside strong local retail participation. “The dividend provides a yield floor for the expected investors and would grab the attention of income-focused institutional investors,” he explains. “That said, with the current trend in the market, there will be competition from existing companies that are paying competitive yields,” he adds.

Also working in its favor: The lack of alternatives. “The lack of IPOs in the region should benefit DIP, although the current geopolitical environment would surely have an impact, especially from international institutional investors,” Ansari says.

What would count as a success: Ansari and Valecha both agree that an oversubscription of 10x to 15x would mark a strong success, signaling what Valecha calls “disciplined institutional demand rather than the 20x+ speculative euphoria of prior cycles.” A 4-10% gain is the base case scenario, though, Valecha says.

Recurring cashflow + long-term leases make it a solid wager

DIP offers a solid pitch. “Its ground-lease business, with a 72% adjusted EBITDA margin and 97% cash conversion, provides the kind of recurring cashflow that can appeal to investors seeking stable income alongside potential capital appreciation,” Valecha says.

DIP Holding sells steady rent: The park sits on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and covers c.1.3k plots. It serves around 1k tenants, supports some 5.7k sub-leases, and houses more than 150k residents, with around 99% occupancy as of 30 June. Most leases run 30 years or more, with about 19 years left on average, and rents reset to market rates every five years. Tenants pay for and own their buildings and have invested more than AED 42 bn in them over the years.

Growth is faster than the headline numbers suggest. On a like-for-like basis, which strips out assets DIP sold in 2025 when it converted some leases, revenue rose 7% y-o-y to AED 492 mn in 1H 2026. Adjusted EBITDA rose 9% to AED 355 mn, a 72% margin, and net income climbed to AED 444 mn from AED 418 mn. Without that adjustment, revenue grew about 2%.

The market it’s walking into

This is the first real test of whether investors will buy a UAE listing since the war froze the pipeline. Dubai Holding paused plans to list its retail assets, Emirates Global Aluminium pushed its IPO to at least next year, and Al Habtoor shelved its DFM listing earlier this year. Gulf IPO volumes were under USD 1.1 bn YTD in mid-September, trailing sub-Saharan Africa for the first time. If management’s mark holds, DIP alone would be worth more than half of what the Gulf raised all year to mid-September.

Dubai stocks have nearly clawed back their war losses, and real estate in particular is doing well. The DFM General Index rose 2.1% in September, the best monthly gain in the GCC, as trading volume nearly doubled to 6.7 bn shares. Real estate gained 5.7% and communications 6.9%. UAE stocks were the only GCC markets to finish September higher, in a month when the MSCI GCC index fell 3.5%, its worst month since November 2025.

That’s a long way from March. The DFM lost 16.4% that month as the regional war broke out, and it has gained c. 9.7% since its end-March close. It’s still down 3.2% YTD. Abu Dhabi is also recovering. The ADX has risen four months in a row and is down 2.1% YTD, with its real estate index gaining 6.3% in September.

The market ahead

There’s a lot of pressure on DIP. “A successful listing would reinforce confidence in the UAE’s IPO market and help pave the way for other issuers to come to market,” Valecha says, while noting that a flat debut could result in market disappointment. If DIP trades below its offer price for the first few weeks, it tells [companies] that buyers still want a discount,” he adds.

Ansari agrees, telling us that “a weak debut certainly leads to lower valuations or timeline delays for subsequent issuers in the pipeline.” Valecha adds that companies might also lean on larger cornerstone investors, and that fundraising could shift to sales of new shares from listed companies — a trend we flagged last month.

Still, Valecha says it wouldn’t be the be-all-and-end-all. “History shows one weak debut rarely closes the market by itself,” he notes, pointing to Talabat’s solid IPO, which followed poor debut performance from Lulu in 2024. He admits it would make the next one harder to launch, though.

In any case, there’s a big chance DIP might be the sole IPO of the year. “It’s a well-protected, highly structured [offering] navigating a tough window,” Ansari says. “We expect activity to pick up in 2027 rather than this year,” and he points to regional stability as a prerequisite for that to happen.

ADVISORS- Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, and HSBC are joint global coordinators, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Arqaam Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank, and our friends at EFG Hermes UAE are bookrunners. Emirates NBD is serving as lead receiving bank, alongside ADCB, ADIB, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic, FAB, and Wio. Al Mal Capital is financial advisor, and Emirates NBD Capital is also listing advisor.