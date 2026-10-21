Syria gets its first Aramco fuel cargo, Jazeera takes its first A320neo

Credit where due

Syria has received its first fuel cargo from Saudi Aramco, paid for with its first letter of credit in 14 years. The tanker Starling began unloading about 63.8k metric tons of diesel at the Baniyas oil terminal on Monday, Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) head of mooring and berthing Jamil Wahoud told state news agency Sana. The trial shipment is intended to help cover Syria’s domestic fuel needs.

Syria now has a formal banking channel for fuel imports. Syria’s central bank opened the letter of credit earlier this month with an unnamed major US bank, and SPC identified Aramco Trading as the supplier. The arrangement opens the way to wider cooperation, Wahoud said. Sana’s reports don’t give the agreement’s value, total volumes, or delivery schedule.

REMEMBER- Saudi oil has reached Syria before, as aid. Riyadh completed a 1.65 mn-barrel crude oil grant last November, with the final 1 mn barrels delivered to Baniyas aboard the Reliable Warrior.

Neo arrival

Jazeera Airways takes the first jet from its 26-aircraft order. The Kuwaiti budget carrier has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, which it fully owns. The order is part of a plan to reach 50 aircraft and 100 destinations by 2030, according to a post on LinkedIn.

REMEMBER- The order comes with a bigger home base: The company ordered 18 A320neos and eight A321neos for delivery between 2026 and 2030. It also plans to expand Terminal 5 at Kuwait International Airport, which it operates, from 5 mn to 7.5 mn passengers a year. Kuwait shut its airspace on 28 February, and Jazeera Airways didn’t fly from Terminal 5 until 26 April, according to its website.