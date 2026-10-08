Egypt expands Balkans trade gateway as Arab-Balkans Corridor launches

Egypt’s push into Eastern Europe and the Balkans crystallized last week with the launch of the Arab-Balkans Corridor (ABC), a unified sea-rail-road trade route built by the private sector to link Egyptian ports with Southern and Eastern Europe. The two-day event held late last month at Cairo’s Nile Ritz-Carlton — organized by the Netherlands-based BDS Holding BV and the Union of Arab Chambers — brought together ministers, port authorities, and private-sector players to operationalize the corridor.

How it works: Under the new structure, cargo is collected at Egyptian gateways, primarily Port Said and Alexandria, transported by sea to Thessaloniki, Greece, and transferred to rail along Pan-European Corridor X through Sofia in Bulgaria and Niš in Serbia into broader Balkan and EU markets.

Why it matters: Arab-EU trade has grown, but fragmented freight operators, complex tariffs, and conflicting customs regimes have kept it slower and costlier than intra-European shipping, according to the corridor’s organizers. They point to three shifts that make a structured route viable now. The first is the Egypt-Serbia free trade agreement, which entered into force in September 2025. It exempts nearly half of agricultural products and 30% of industrial goods from customs duties, rising to more than 90% of both over ten years. That matters because Serbia is at the end of both routes. The second shift is Thessaloniki’s link into Pan-European Corridor X, and the third is a new institutional and digital layer for the route.

The other route to the Balkans

Two roads, one market: The ABC feeds Pan-European Corridor X from the south through Thessaloniki, Sofia, and Niš. A separate, intergovernmental track approaches Serbia from the opposite side of the Balkans: through Montenegro’s main port, Bar, and up the Belgrade-Bar railway, joining Corridor X at Belgrade. The two projects are at different stages. The ABC is a private-sector corridor backed by commercial operators with a published route, while the Montenegro track is a government-to-government MoU that has yet to name a carrier or publish a sailing schedule.

BACKGROUND- In late July, the Alexandria Port Authority and the Port Authority of Montenegro signed a port management collaboration MoU during Montenegro President Jakov Milatović’s visit to Cairo, the first summit between the two nations since Montenegro’s independence in 2006. The agreement also covered digital transformation and a direct shipping route between Alexandria and Bar alongside broader economic cooperation talks. UN Comtrade data shows Egypt’s imports from Montenegro totaled only USD 542.9k in 2025, almost all of it wood.

Light paper, some caution: While former Finance Minister Youssef Boutros Ghali and Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce President Ahmed El Wakil framed the port agreement as a commercial bridge to Eastern and Central Europe, supply chain analysts cautioned that the MoU lacks carrier commitments or equity stakes.

“Bar is a small, under-used port that four outside interests already sit on — EU grants for the railway, a Chinese loan for the road, a Turkish concession over the container terminal, and a Gulf memorandum on modernization,” supply chain analyst Wolfgang Lehmacher tells EnterpriseAM. “Egypt is the fifth to arrive, and its memorandum is the lightest instrument of the five,” he says, noting that corridors are built by frequency, clearance times, and rail departures to Belgrade, not by signatures.

A crowded coastline: Montenegro’s market is too small to justify the route on its own, so the wager has to be on reaching a wider European hinterland, Vespucci Maritime CEO Lars Jensen tells EnterpriseAM. That puts Bar up against “quite severe competition.” Greece’s Piraeus and southern Italy’s Gioia Tauro are better placed for transshipment, while Slovenia’s Koper and Croatia’s Rijeka are “well-established gateway ports which are much closer to the markets” of central Europe, he says. Albania’s plans to expand its port of Durres, just down the coast from Bar, would add another rival.

A railway running backward: The critical physical artery — the Belgrade-Bar railway, a Yugoslav-era link that historically carried 30% of Serbia’s container traffic — has been moving in the wrong direction. Rail freight along the line dropped to 233k tons in 1Q 2026 from 308k tons a year earlier. The EU is putting EUR 175.6 mn, split between an EIB loan and a European Commission grant, into a EUR 230.8 mn upgrade of the Bar–Golubovci section near Podgorica, with the EBRD and Montenegro’s government covering the rest. Meanwhile, China supplied a EUR 687 mn loan for the Bar–Boljare motorway running the same corridor inland.

“Three things would make Bar’s position pay: a working rail lane to Belgrade, Serbian industrial volume that chooses the Adriatic, and a lasting Suez disruption,” Lehmacher argues. “Today, none of those conditions are met.”

Where Bar could still work: The port “might well be a suitable option for some of the Balkan countries, notably Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, and parts of Bosnia-Herzegovina,” Jensen says.

The Suez macro backdrop

The push into the Balkans is one piece of a broader strategic reorientation Cairo has been pursuing since the Suez Canal took a hit. Transit fees fell from USD 10.2 bn in 2023 to USD 4 bn in 2024, recovering only to USD 4.8 bn in 2025 — still below pre-crisis levels. “Suez transit volumes remain about 40% below pre-crisis levels, pushing Cairo from transit fees toward gateway capacity,” Lehmacher says. “Egypt is buying gateways abroad and holding the line at home. Bar is the light end of that portfolio, not a Suez offset.”

In Egypt, that means the 1.5 mn-TEU Tahya Misr terminal at Alexandria’s Dekheila port and the state’s 42.9% blocking stake against AD Ports’ bid for control of Alexandria Container Company — capacity Egypt controls to ship its domestic industrial exports out.

Globally, the same strategy extends further along the Red Sea and Horn of Africa. This includes launching a direct cargo route with Eritrea, securing a foothold at Djibouti’s Doraleh multipurpose terminal, and eyeing a Safaga–Dar es Salaam shipping line to plug Egyptian ports into Tanzania’s inland access to Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda — a combined market of more than 250 mn people.