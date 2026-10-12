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Aramco may start shipping its own crude to Asia under 2027 contracts that load outside Hormuz

by The Enterprise CompanyLogistics (MENA)
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Aramco is in talks with customers to offer crude loadings outside Hormuz under its 2027 long-term contracts, and could ship it to Asian buyers itself, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the discussions. Long-term contracts make up the bulk of Saudi supply, so the agreement would turn a wartime workaround into the standard way the Kingdom sells the bulk of its crude.

Before the war, buyers sent their own tankers: The oil giant already carries barrels through Hormuz and hands them off outside the strait in a ship-to-ship shuttle, and arranging the full voyage could let it capture some of the windfall from soaring charter costs.

The terms are still open, and the benchmark could change too: Pricing, freight terms, and eligible volumes are still being negotiated, with a year-end target to wrap up talks. Some Asian buyers are discussing pricing long-term purchases against Brent futures instead of Dubai and Oman benchmarks, the sources said.

REMEMBER- Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said late last month the company was studying two additional crude-export corridors to strengthen network redundancy, without specifying routes. TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné has since said Saudi Arabia has “begun to work” on a crude pipeline to Oman’s Indian Ocean port of Duqm, AGBI reports. This possibly offers a clue to the Kingdom’s wider search for alternatives.

European refiners get their full allocations back next month: Aramco will deliver full November crude allocations to European refiners, reversing the cutoff that wiped out its October shipments to the continent after a drone attack knocked the East-West pipeline offline, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. At least three refiners confirmed they will receive complete volumes.

IN CONTEXT- European barrels cross the Kingdom to Yanbu, then move via Egypt’s Sumed pipeline to Sidi Kerir on the Mediterranean. When the East-West pipeline went down, Aramco cut European term customers off for October and sent more barrels through Hormuz toward Asian buyers/ Poland’s Orlen, which draws some 40% of its oil from Aramco, bought several cargoes in spot tenders, and issued more than 10 replacement tenders.

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