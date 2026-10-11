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Monday, 12 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
Disruption Watch
Energy
Trade
Also On Our Radar
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Houthi strikes have shut Riyadh's main airport and reached Dammam’s

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Today at a glance

1

Disruption Watch

Houthi strikes have shut Riyadh’s main airport and reached Dammam’s.
2

ENERGY

Qatar’s first new LNG train is ready to run next month, as empty carriers line up near Ras Laffan.
3

Trade

Aramco is turning its Hormuz workaround into a permanent way of selling its crude.
4

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Sharjah is pitching Khorfakkan to Indian investors as a way around Hormuz.
5

Also on Our Radar

Agility Global has raised EUR 500 mn from international lenders.

Monday, 12 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
Disruption Watch
Energy
Trade
Also On Our Radar
Calendar
1

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

TODAY: Houthi strikes shut Riyadh's main airport and reach Dammam's

Good morning, ladies and gents. We have a somber start to the week: two Saudi airports were hit again yesterday. The Houthis have claimed four attacks on Saudi airports and Aramco facilities in 24 hours. Saudi authorities confirmed the strikes on Riyadh’s King Khalid and Dammam’s King Fahd airports. King Khalid is shut after Saturday’s missile strike killed 13 people.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s first North Field East LNG train is ready to run next month, a dozen empty carriers are waiting near Qatar to load, and Aramco is in talks to make loading outside Hormuz a standard part of its 2027 crude contracts.

Also in today’s issue: Sharjah is pitching Khorfakkan to Indian investors as a way around Hormuz, and Agility Global has raised EUR 500 mn from international lenders.

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Sharjah wants India’s next Gulf base

With Hormuz routes crippled and Jebel Ali bottlenecks mounting, Sharjah is playing its geopolitical trump card. The emirate is leveraging a USD 2 bn expansion at Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal to target USD 3 bn in Indian FDI across 2026 and 2027, Economic Times reports. It is the UAE's only fully commercial deep-water port sitting safely outside the Strait of the Gulf of Oman.

The pitch is regional: Companies can use Sharjah as a base to reach Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and wider Gulf markets, while staying connected to east-west maritime routes. The Sharjah FDI Office expects about USD 1.5 bn this year and another USD 1.5 bn next year — a roughly 15% surge from the previous year. Manufacturers and logistics majors are rapidly securing industrial acreage around Khorfakkan to establish export hubs serving Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq without braving maritime chokepoints.

Khorfakkan opens up: The emirate is seeing rising enquiries from manufacturing, logistics, and transportation companies, and strong demand for industrial land near the port, said Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah.

IN CONTEXT- Port operator Gulftainer is actively scaling Khorfakkan’s container capacity from 3.5 mn to 5 mn TEUs, eyeing a long-term 10 mn TEU target.

Seasonal slowdown

The Egyptian government has cut its planned October LNG purchases by 40% to 12 cargoes, down from 20, as cooler weather eases power demand, Asharq Business reports, citing an unnamed government official. Volumes could still change depending on domestic demand and global prices, the official added.

Each cargo still costs close to USD 100 mn: With LNG at around USD 28 per mmBtu, shipping, ins., and financing come on top of that, the official said. That means the import bill won’t necessarily fall in step with volumes. The government has earmarked USD 10.7 bn for natural gas imports this fiscal year.

We’ve seen this pattern before: Last October, the government cut its planned October LNG arrivals to six cargoes from 19 as domestic consumption eased. The seasonal slowdown had already left tankers queuing to unload in late September. But the relief proved temporary, and by November we were back on the market, seeking additional cargoes to fill the supply gap.

The gas crunch gave Egypt every reason to speed up its energy transition, and the question now is who builds it and who pays for it.

Power Trip, our four-part signature series, turns this week to the transition and the private developers now building much of Egypt’s new power.

Issue II looks at how the deals behind these projects work, who is lending to them, and why the country is building a nuclear plant at El Dabaa alongside its solar and wind farms. We also look at whether the regional crisis has finally pushed industry toward renewables, and at the factories Egypt is counting on to build its own panels, batteries, and turbines.

Tap here to subscribe to the Egypt edition and get Power Trip delivered straight to your inbox.

Market watch

Oil prices fell on expectations of higher Russian supply after a reported halt in attacks on energy facilities, Reuters reports. Brent crude futures slipped USD 1.54 to USD 103.18 / bbl by 01.54 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined USD 1.54 to USD 90.31 / bbl.

The Baltic Index extends its slide: The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk index — which tracks rates for the capesize, panamax, and supramax vessel segments — fell 2.2% to 3,002 points on Friday. The capesize index dropped 4% to 4,638 points, while the panamax edged up 0.1% to 2,366 points. The smaller supramax gained 0.3% to 1,795 points.

The Drewry World Container Index fell 2% to USD 4,351 per 40-ft container last week, according to the latest index readings. Transpacific rates slipped, with Shanghai-Los Angeles down 3% and Shanghai-New York down 2%, while Shanghai-Rotterdam fell 2% and Shanghai-Genoa held flat. China’s Golden Week closures are weighing on cargo flows, and rising Suez Canal transits are adding effective capacity to Asia-Europe routes. Drewry expects volatility to continue as demand, capacity, and geopolitical risks move rates.

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2

Disruption Watch

Houthi-claimed attacks now span Saudi Arabia’s airports and Aramco sites, and Riyadh’s main gateway is shut

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for four large-scale attacks on Saudi airports and Aramco facilities over the past 24 hours, using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. Spokesperson Yahya Saree listed King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, and Aramco’s Shedgum gas plant and Tanajib oil facility in a statement released yesterday. Saudi authorities confirmed the strikes on both airports. Saudi-led coalition forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis targeting Khamis Mushait earlier today, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al Maliki said.

Riyadh’s airport was hit for a second day running: An unknown projectile hit Passenger Hall 4 at King Khalid International Airport, igniting a fire, the Saudi-led coalition said. The attack resulted in the death of one Pakistani national and 11 injuries, while the material damage is still being assessed, state news agency SPA reported. Air defenses also intercepted and destroyed a separate cruise missile near the airport. The airport has been shut since Saturday’s strike, when the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) suspended operations, with no confirmed reopening date.

A projectile hit the tarmac at Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport yesterday as well: GACA said late yesterday that the airport had come under attack and that safety inspections were underway, according to a statement. Flightradar24 showed delays and cancellations at the airport, the Kingdom’s third-largest.

ICYMI- Saturday’s attack on Riyadh airport killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Earlier strikes last week closed Saudi airports briefly — Abha International and King Khalid were hit on 6 and 7 October, killing two residents at Abha (28 injured) and one at King Khalid (eight injured). Two more strikes on King Khalid on 8 October, aimed at airport facilities and a Saudia aircraft, killed three Saudi citizens, including Saudia Captain Hamoud Al Kalthami. Saree claimed responsibility for Thursday’s strikes on King Khalid, Najran airport, and the Khamis Mushait airbase.

The Houthis say every Saudi airport except in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina is a potential target. The group is warning carriers, airport staff, and travelers against using Saudi airspace.

Foreign carriers are suspending Riyadh flights: Analytics firm Cirium counted around 300 cancellations at Riyadh on Thursday, and Flightradar24 logged another 131 at Riyadh on Friday. By Sunday, some 606 flights had been listed as canceled at King Khalid International Airport. Qatar Airways, EgyptAir, and Singapore Airlines are among those that suspended Riyadh service. Etihad Airways has canceled its Abu Dhabi-Riyadh flights through tomorrow, while flydubai has suspended flights to Riyadh and Abha up to and including Wednesday, 14 October.

Regulators are telling airlines to stay away: The EU’s EASA widened its Saudi airspace advisory, citing the risk that air defenses could misidentify civil aircraft. OpsGroup, a network of nearly 10k aviation professionals, sent members a “do not fly” warning.

Riyadh’s energy week opened as planned yesterday, without some of the industry’s top executives. The five-day WPC Energy Congress is being held at a convention center about 10 km from the airport, the Saudi energy ministry said, and the International Energy Forum’s ministerial meeting, co-hosted by Italy and Nigeria, also went ahead with media access limited to invited journalists, The National reports. Chief executives of oil companies, including ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Shell, and BP, have canceled their plans to attend, the Financial Times reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump says the US will decide quickly whether to join strikes on the Houthis. “We may. We’re going to look at it,” he told reporters, adding that the US had “just found out about the recent attack. So we’ll make a decision. We move very quickly.” Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, told his Saudi counterpart that Tehran is ready to help facilitate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, Reuters reports. The UK could “potentially” provide more support to Saudi Arabia, UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting suggested, the BBC reports.

REMEMBER- The Houthis attacked Yemen’s Aden International Airport last week with two ballistic missiles and several drones, hitting the runway and passenger terminal. They also struck Saudi airports and sites including King Khalid, Jazan’s King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International, Najran International, and Abha, plus Aramco’s Rabigh refinery.

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3

ENERGY

QatarEnergy is lining up new LNG capacity and a dozen empty carriers as Hormuz traffic picks up

The first LNG train of QatarEnergy’s North Field East expansion will be ready to run in November — the first step toward replacing the capacity lost in the March attacks on Ras Laffan, two people aware of the company’s plans told Reuters. Production is expected in 1Q 2027. CEO Saad Al Kaabi said last month the project would start production in 1H 2027.

The new train comes with 17% of Qatar’s capacity still out: Two Ras Laffan trains are also still offline, removing 12.8 mn tons, about 17% of capacity, for three to five years, and QatarEnergy is still extending force majeure into November and early December.

In the near term, ships are lining up: QatarEnergy has at least 12 empty LNG carriers waiting near Qatar, a possible sign that more loadings are coming, Bloomberg reports. The vessels can carry roughly 1.1 mn tons — equivalent to about 2% of the global LNG tanker fleet. Whether they load and cross is uncertain after a Greek-owned LNG carrier was struck by an unidentified object near Hormuz last week.

Workarounds won’t close the gap: Ship-to-ship transfers, which Gulf crude exporters have relied on, can’t carry anything close to Qatar’s normal LNG volumes.

Shell has partially restarted Pearl GTL, the 140k boe / d gas-to-liquids plant fed from the North Field, and QatarEnergy is selling its naphtha again. Shell said it is building a limited amount of inventory, with the plant’s damaged second train due back in 1Q 2027, in line with its March estimate. QatarEnergy has issued a spot tender for up to 50k tons of Pearl naphtha across four grades FOB Ras Laffan and resumed some contract deliveries, including India’s Haldia Petrochemicals, which received its 50k tons for the quarter. QatarEnergy’s last tender that included the Pearl grade went at a USD 150 per ton reduction to Middle East quotes.

MEANWHILE- QatarEnergy secured a USD 3 bn five-year facility from four Chinese banks for general working capital, Bloomberg reports. The Bank of China, ICBC, Agricultural Bank of China, and China Construction Bank Asia priced it at 50 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. Chinese lenders are continuing to deploy capital to selected Gulf borrowers despite the war, with the lending standing at USD 2.3 bn so far this year, against a record USD 11.5 bn last year.

AND- QatarEnergy took a 30% stake in seven offshore exploration blocks in Brazil’s Ceará Basin, on the northeastern Equatorial Margin, in ANP’s sixth open acreage round, The Peninsula reports. Petrobras operates with 70%. The blocks cover about 4.7k sq km in water depths of 2k-3.6k meters, and the concession contracts are due to be signed in 1H 2027.

What’s next? Force majeure runs into early December. Al Kaabi said last month that QatarEnergy is producing very little LNG but could return to normal operations within weeks of the strait reopening.

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4

Trade

Aramco may start shipping its own crude to Asia under 2027 contracts that load outside Hormuz

Aramco is in talks with customers to offer crude loadings outside Hormuz under its 2027 long-term contracts, and could ship it to Asian buyers itself, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the discussions. Long-term contracts make up the bulk of Saudi supply, so the agreement would turn a wartime workaround into the standard way the Kingdom sells the bulk of its crude.

Before the war, buyers sent their own tankers: The oil giant already carries barrels through Hormuz and hands them off outside the strait in a ship-to-ship shuttle, and arranging the full voyage could let it capture some of the windfall from soaring charter costs.

The terms are still open, and the benchmark could change too: Pricing, freight terms, and eligible volumes are still being negotiated, with a year-end target to wrap up talks. Some Asian buyers are discussing pricing long-term purchases against Brent futures instead of Dubai and Oman benchmarks, the sources said.

REMEMBER- Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said late last month the company was studying two additional crude-export corridors to strengthen network redundancy, without specifying routes. TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné has since said Saudi Arabia has “begun to work” on a crude pipeline to Oman’s Indian Ocean port of Duqm, AGBI reports. This possibly offers a clue to the Kingdom’s wider search for alternatives.

European refiners get their full allocations back next month: Aramco will deliver full November crude allocations to European refiners, reversing the cutoff that wiped out its October shipments to the continent after a drone attack knocked the East-West pipeline offline, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. At least three refiners confirmed they will receive complete volumes.

IN CONTEXT- European barrels cross the Kingdom to Yanbu, then move via Egypt’s Sumed pipeline to Sidi Kerir on the Mediterranean. When the East-West pipeline went down, Aramco cut European term customers off for October and sent more barrels through Hormuz toward Asian buyers/ Poland’s Orlen, which draws some 40% of its oil from Aramco, bought several cargoes in spot tenders, and issued more than 10 replacement tenders.

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5

Also on Our Radar

Agility bags EUR 500 mn financing + Damietta welcomes another MSC service

Agility Global secures USD 560 mn facility

ADX-listed logistics firm Agility Global secured a EUR 500 mn (c. USD 560 mn) credit facility from international lenders, according to a disclosure (pdf). The proceeds will fund ongoing financing needs and are set to mature in one year, with extension options in place.

The logistics player was tight-lipped on the specifics and did not disclose the specific banks involved in the arrangement or the interest rates for the paper. The move comes after Agility posted strong 1H results as net income jumped 30% y-o-y on revenues of around USD 3 bn, up 25% y-o-y.

MSC Siena Docks in Damietta

Damietta Container and Cargo Handling Company (DCHC) has added MSC’s weekly Himalaya service to its schedule, with the first call made by the MSC Siena on Thursday, 8 October, according to a DCHC statement. The service links India to the Eastern Mediterranean through Damietta Container Terminal before continuing to ports in Spain and Portugal. It’s MSC’s second new service at the terminal recently, after its Mediterranean-US East Coast (EMUSA) service, and should add to the volumes the terminal handles.

The expansion shows the terminal can handle larger vessels and services, DCHC Executive Managing Director Rafik Galal said, describing it as part of the Transport Ministry’s push to make Egypt a regional hub for maritime transport, logistics, and transit trade.

IN CONTEXT- Damietta Port is in the middle of a multi-phase expansion that includes the Damietta Alliance container terminal, which should lift container capacity and draw more Eastern Mediterranean feeder traffic. The India-Europe loop runs through the Suez Canal, adding to signs that carriers are returning to the route.

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Calendar

12-14 October (Monday-Wednesday): The Airport Show, Dubai, UAE.

20-22 October (Tuesday-Thursday): TOC Americas, Cartagena, Colombia.

21-22 October (Wednesday-Thursday): Global Ports Forum, Singapore.

26-29 (Monday-Thursday): Air Cargo Forum, Miami, US.

27-29 October (Tuesday-Thursday): Routes World, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

NOVEMBER

2-5 November (Monday-Thursday): ADIPEC Maritime and Logistics Exhibition and Conference, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

10-11 November (Tuesday-Wednesday): TOC Asia, Singapore.

10-12 November (Tuesday-Thursday): Intermodal Europe, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

11-13 November (Wednesday-Friday): Logitrans, Istanbul, Turkey.

18-19 November (Wednesday-Thursday): Breakbulk Asia, Singapore.

FEBRUARY 2027

10-12 February (Wednesday-Friday): Routes Americas, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

MARCH 2027

16-18 March (Tuesday-Thursday): CMA Shipping, Houston, US.

16-18 March (Tuesday-Thursday): Routes Asia, New Delhi, India.

APRIL 2027

20-22 April (Tuesday-Thursday): Routes Europe, Antalya, Turkey.

26-29 April (Monday-Thursday): Transport Logistic and air cargo Europe, Munich, Germany.

26-29 April (Monday-Thursday): Saudi Smart Logistics, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

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