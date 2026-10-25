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Monday, 26 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
Ai + Innovation
Construction
Earnings Watch
Moves
Also On Our Radar
Planet Finance
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No blinking in the buildout

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Today at a glance

1

AI + INNOVATION

Gulf champions and Western firms are staying the course on AI infrastructure in the Middle East, but more attacks could change their calculus.
2

CONSTRUCTION

Construction cost inflation eases to 2.2% in September.
3

EARNINGS WATCH

Domestic demand carries Saudi earnings as industrial exporters absorb shipping costs.
4

MOVES

Raed Al Naeem to lead Dar Al Majdiah.
5

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Saudi Arabia eyes autonomous shipping and local component manufacturing by 2027.
6

PLANET FINANCE

Record sukuk issuance lifts Islamic finance as GCC governments lean on the market.

Monday, 26 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
Ai + Innovation
Construction
Earnings Watch
Moves
Also On Our Radar
Planet Finance
Calendar
1

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

THIS MORNING: Houthis continue targeting Riyadh but deny targeting Makkah and Madinah

Good morning, friends. Seven months in, and the war is showing up in the cost of moving things rather than in anyone’s appetite to build here.

September’s construction cost index cooled again, with the heat concentrated in hired equipment, while materials and labor stayed mild and forecasters kept raising their tender price expectations.

This morning’s batch of earnings tells the same story from the income side. Sabic’s distribution bill climbed by nearly SAR 1 bn, Astra Industrial lost a fifth of its bottom line on softer pharma and steel, and Dr. Suliman Al Habib grew double digits on hospital capacity it had already built.

Meanwhile, the compute buildout has not blinked. Gulf appetite for AI infrastructure looks much as it did before Iranian drones damaged Amazon’s data centers here in the spring, and the sovereign programs are carrying on regardless.

War watch

The capital remains firmly within the Houthis’ sights. The Saudi-led coalition announced today the interception of a ballistic missile fired toward Riyadh. Yesterday, the coalition said that it had intercepted a drone in the Riyadh region, as well as a ballistic missile fired toward the capital, without giving further details. The Houthis said they used ballistic missiles to strike King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which they consider a “military target.” Since yesterday, Riyadh Air has been operating flights between Riyadh and Cairo, Jeddah, Dhaka, London, Lahore, and Islamabad through Al Qassim Airport, at least a 4.5-hour bus ride away from the capital, amid continued attacks on Riyadh.

Military assets, too, remain high on the Houthis’ target list. The group said it carried out a “precise and targeted” operation on hangars, ammunition depots, drone control centers, and other “critical sites” at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait. It also claimed a separate operation on the Border Guard Forces’ Southern Naval Base in Jizan. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a cruise missile heading toward Khamis Mushait, without saying whether it was linked to the Houthi attack on the air base.

Conflicting claims: The Saudi Civil Defense said that it intercepted two missiles launched toward Makkah and Madinah, with the debris falling in Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, and Rabigh. The Houthis rejected claims that they had targeted the two cities, calling them a “great and grievous falsehood,” and said their operations target oil facilities and military bases.

ICYMI- Over the weekend, the group carried out seven operations using ballistic missiles and drones, targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh; King Fahd International Airport in Dammam; Najran International Airport; Aramco in Yanbu; the Rabigh oil refinery; crude oil pumping stations and a pipeline carrying crude oil from east to west; and Khamis Mushait Air Base.

Double or nothing

Folk Maritime is keeping its target to double the size of its business within three years. The PIF-owned carrier plans to grow by buying secondhand vessels, chartering more ships, and working with partners, with newbuild orders on the table toward the end of that period, CEO Poul Hestbaek told Asharq Business. The goal is to rank among the region’s three largest operators in its segment.

Marine ins. premiums are running at 10-15 times normal levels due to the Hormuz and Bab Al Mandab risks, and bunker fuel has at times reached three times its usual price, Hestbaek said. Security risks have forced Folk to slow its operations, leaving cargo volumes below forecast. Folk has also moved about 75% of its capacity to the Red Sea, up from roughly half before the conflict.

REMEMBER- Folk paused its expansion earlier this month, with overall costs up 30-40%, and some India-Red Sea round trips stretched from about 20 to 30 days. Growth has “flattened out” until conditions normalize.

A buffer against the bills

Eligible public-sector employees, retirees, and social security beneficiaries are set to receive SAR 500 in monthly support ahead of electricity and water tariff changes set to take effect on 1 January 2027, SPA reported. The package raises the minimum monthly wage for Saudi employees to count fully toward Nitaqat Saudization quotas to SAR 5k, effective six months after implementation begins, rising to SAR 6k after a further 12 months.

Another delay in the calendar

Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite match against Dubai’s Al Wasl, initially scheduled for today at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, has been postponed, the Asian Football Confederation said. A new date and kick-off time will be confirmed in due course. The AFC gave no reason for the postponement.

REMEMBER- Riyadh has pushed some events into next year, with the sixth UN World Data Forum and the second Saudi Statistics Forum, originally scheduled for 9-12 November, and the Future Investment Initiative, postponed to 2027. The postponements come as the Saudi capital has faced repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks in recent weeks, including strikes on King Khalid International Airport that have led to civilian casualties and prompted several foreign carriers to suspend flights.

Eyes on the prize

Axelerated Solutions is lining up a move to the big board. The ICT firm’s board has approved shifting its listing from the Nomu parallel market to the Tadawul main market, and has appointed BIM Capital as financial advisor to manage the transfer, according to a Tadawul disclosure. The move still needs market approval and has to clear the full set of listing requirements before it goes through.

REMEMBER- The company is also raising a SAR 675 mn shariah-compliant fund — the BIM Capital DC-Infrastructure Fund — to build and run two Tier-III data centers, each starting at 10 MW and expandable to 20 MW, taking fund units in exchange for the construction and facilities-management contracts.

Data point

73.2 — That’s Saudi Arabia’s score out of 100 in the 2026 Marsh CFA Institute Global Pension Index, up from 67.6 a year earlier and enough to rank the Kingdom first in the GCC and 12th of 55 systems worldwide, a 15-place climb since 2022, state news agency SPA reports. That puts its retirement system ahead of B-band peers including the UK, Canada, France, Germany, and Hong Kong. The biggest lift came in integrity, up 9.3 points to 83.5 for an A grade on stronger governance and member protections, with sustainability (61.2) and adequacy (77.2) also edging higher.

***

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The big story abroad

Leftist incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has secured a fourth term as Brazil’s president, winning 51.8% of the vote and beating right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro. The result is a setback for US President Donald Trump, who backed Bolsonaro, and could result in continued tense relations between Washington and Latin America’s largest economy.

AI spending clouds strong earnings hopes: Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon are expected to report strong quarterly earnings this week, but investors will be listening closely for what they say about AI. Investors are reportedly torn on the technology. They believe it will drive markets in the long run, but they doubt the hundreds of bns being spent will pay off anytime soon. That’s a sore point now that the spending has pushed several tech giants into negative freecash flow.

Kyiv is ready to talk peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is prepared to join trilateral talks between technical teams from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. His priorities are an “energy ceasefire, the sea, grain, an all-for-all exchange.” The announcement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled interest in three-way negotiations during talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg.

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2

AI + INNOVATION

Gulf champions and Western firms are staying the course on AI infrastructure in the Middle East, but more attacks could change their calculus

The enthusiasm for building AI infrastructure in the Gulf hasn’t noticeably dwindled more than seven months after Iranian drones damaged Amazon data centers there and amid ongoing attacks by the Houthis in Saudi Arabia. That’s the good news for Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf nations as they aim to aggressively reorient their economies to take advantage of the global surge in demand for AI computing power.

But there’s a lurking danger that big Western hyperscalers might reconsider the Gulf’s long-term viability as a major computing hub — especially if Iran follows through on threats to aggressively target the infrastructure of Western firms that it considers complicit with the US and Israel.

Iranian officials have renewed those threats in recent weeks. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on X this week that the nation is creating a “Persian Gulf Data Authority” to punish nations that cooperate with AI firms it considers complicit in military actions against Iran. “To governments, funds, and firms in the region: you are kindly advised to give no resources to any AI or data company aiding invasions or killing children. No finance, equity, land, and energy. Assist them and face our enforcement,” Ghalibaf wrote.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps published a list of 18 companies that were potential targets back in late March, including US tech giants and the UAE’s G42.

Even a minor shift in the enthusiasm of Western AI firms could have serious implications for the technology’s long-term economic prospects in the Gulf. “At the beginning of the year, I would have described the Middle East as one of the most robust data center markets, probably a couple of steps ahead of Europe in terms of growth momentum,” Tahir Gok (LinkedIn), an independent digital infrastructure consultant focused on the Middle East, tells EnterpriseAM. “Right now, considering the different geographical risks, we need to wait and see.”

Egypt, meanwhile, sees an opportunity to take market share from the Gulf, with Hassan Allam Digital Infrastructure and A15 at the leading edge after their summer announcement that they had committed USD 400 mn in initial capital to go after the data center market. We went deep on Egypt’s ambitions earlier this week.

The top line: Iranian drones directly struck two Amazon Web Services data centers in the UAE and damaged another in Bahrain with a nearby strike in the early days of the war, causing structural damage, power outages, and fires, according to the cloud provider’s service dashboard, dramatically jeopardizing the Gulf’s status as a safe haven for Western tech investment. A second AWS site in Bahrain was damaged in April.

Amazon has been unable to restore access to cloud services in Bahrain and parts of the UAE, the company acknowledged in a September update, adding that it is “working on replacing the affected [UAE] infrastructure and will provide an update on the restoration of our services in the coming months.” In Bahrain, AWS said it had exhausted every option for recovering data that customers hadn’t migrated before the region went offline, and that it would provide a further update in early 2027.

Staying the course: Construction on more than USD 100 bn in major AI building projects across the Gulf has generally continued since then with no broad work stoppages, Gok and other analysts say — despite intermittent bursts of fighting and a sharp increase in ins. costs.

There have been some delays caused by supply chain issues, Gok notes, many of them due to the large volumes of data center construction across the globe. Others are due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, The Register reports, citing BCS Consultancy.

Spreading out: The UAE is considering revising plans for the massive 5-GW UAE-US AI Campus that G42 is leading to make it more geographically spread out, Reuters reports.

The plan, which is not finalized, envisions building a network of data centers across the country rather than a single 26 sq km campus in Abu Dhabi, the wire service says. That broader footprint would make it more difficult for Iran or another adversary to significantly disrupt operations using drone or missile strikes. The plan is not expected to affect Stargate UAE, the campus’s USD 30 bn, 1-GW first phase that’s already under construction.

IN CONTEXT- The intermittent bursts of missile and drone strikes between the US, Israel, and Iran during the past five months haven’t matched the intensity of fighting in March and April, though the lack of a peace agreement or long-term ceasefire means there’s still a risk of returning to all-out conflict. The Iran-aligned Houthis, meanwhile, have dramatically increased attacks against Saudi Arabia, causing numerous casualties and, importantly for the tech world, forcing the postponement of the Kingdom’s annual Future Investment Initiative conference, known as Davos in the Desert.

Gulf AI champions want you to know it’s “BAU” — business as usual:

  • The UAE’s under-construction Stargate AI campus will deliver its first 200 MW of computing power in 4Q 2026, Khazna, G42’s data center division, told Bloomberg.
  • Microsoft’s Saudi Arabia East data center region will be open for customers in November, and Amazon plans to make up to 50 MW of capacity available in Saudi Arabia’s first AI zone by 2028, Bloomberg also reported.
  • Saudi Arabia’s Leap conference, which closed on 3 September, saw more than USD 15 bn in launches and agreements on its opening day alone, including new partnerships and expansions involving Amazon, Microsoft, and other Western tech giants.
  • The UAE’s ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, pledged that work was getting done despite the challenges posed by the conflict in a Monday letter to the US-UAE Business Council. “Our commitments to the United States remain firm, our major investments are moving forward and expanded access to advanced technology is opening further opportunities,” he wrote.

Some Western partners are also projecting stability: Microsoft led the pack by announcing plans in September to invest more than USD 10 bn in Gulf technology between now and 2030, a figure that includes USD 2 bn in new commitments. The outlay is focused on cloud and AI infrastructure, among other priorities. Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman told Forbes in April that his company “continue[s] to be extremely bullish about our partnerships in the Middle East and about the long term potential of the region.” The Trump administration also gave a boost to the region in July when it announced new export rules granting G42, its cloud arm Core42, and US companies operating in the country access to advanced AI chips without export licenses.

Also important to note: The relationship between US tech giants and Gulf AI champions is unusually tight — including numerous USD multi-bn transactions. That makes the relationship extremely difficult — though not impossible — to unwind during tough times. OpenAI and Oracle, for example, are set to operate Stargate UAE, which G42 is building with partners including Nvidia, Cisco, and SoftBank in a roughly USD 30 bn transaction.

But companies have also generally been tight-lipped about their investment plans in Gulf infrastructure beyond existing commitments. US firms including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia either declined to comment for this story or didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“I think a lot of companies are waiting to see what happens,” Sam Winter-Levy (LinkedIn), a senior fellow focused on AI and geopolitics at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a US think tank, tells EnterpriseAM. “Data centers are soft targets. They’re big, sprawling industrial structures. They’re on Google Maps. It’s hard to protect them against drones.”

A balancing act: Whether foreign companies make additional investments in Gulf AI infrastructure will depend on balancing the risk of renewed fighting with the Gulf’s clear advantages as a computing provider, Gok says.

“I’ve heard from a number of international data center developers that their boards have become more cautious about committing to additional investment in the Middle East,” he notes. But investing in our part of the world is “still attractive, because these countries are offering modern facilities, competitive power economics, and access to advanced GPUs.”

Part of a bigger picture: In addition to worrying about physical attacks from Iran, foreign firms are waiting to see if Gulf AI data centers can attract a broad enough customer base to justify additional building, Gok says. He warned against viewing the Iran war as the only — or even the main — factor in the success or failure of the region’s AI ambitions.

There are a variety of security measures Gulf players can take to mitigate the risks of physical attacks, security analysts tell EnterpriseAM. At the cheaper end, these include installing jamming technology that disrupts drones’ flight paths and nets that drones would get tangled up in. The costlier end includes Iron Dome-like systems to shoot attacking drones out of the sky or even building data centers underground.

Humain and G42 have both announced plans to harden their infrastructure, though they have not provided specific details of new security protections.

THE CHALLENGE- The more money Gulf players spend protecting their data centers from physical attack, the less profitable those centers become. “There are many things you can do to harden a data center, but it’s expensive,” Winter-Levy says. “The economics of building [in the Gulf] look much more challenging, or at least more uncertain.” (Winter-Levy has been a critic of US companies building AI data centers in the Middle East since before the war, arguing that doing so makes the US too dependent on other nations for a critical component of its economic vitality and national security.)

Another strategy is to keep spare parts on hand, so data centers can quickly recover from minor damage. “I’d start with the principle that resilience matters more than trying to make any single facility invulnerable,” Joe Scheidler (LinkedIn), a former White House and US State Department official focused on infrastructure and investment, tells EnterpriseAM. “Companies should look at a layered physical security approach including site design, hardening, backup power and cooling, multiple connectivity routes and making sure they have rapid recovery capability,” says Scheidler, who is founder of the tech firm Helios.

One advantage cloud systems and networked data centers have over other types of facilities is that they can zip data from one facility to another, so damage to one portion of their infrastructure doesn’t necessarily mean long interruptions for customers. Mohammed Soliman (LinkedIn), a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, argued in a Foreign Policy essay that the Gulf should take lessons from Ukraine, which transferred its sensitive data out of the country after Russia’s 2022 invasion, removing it as a Russian target. However, that would require dramatic policy changes for Gulf leaders who — like a growing number of politicians globally — have insisted on housing sensitive government and other national data inside their countries for sovereignty reasons, Soliman notes.

There’s always a danger that costly anti-drone systems won’t protect against some future attack method devised by Iran or another adversary. “It’s not entirely clear how to provide comprehensive protection at the scale that we’re talking about,” Vincent Carchidi (LinkedIn), a defense industry analyst at the US firm Forecast International, tells EnterpriseAM. “It’s not as simple as building a wall around your data center and being done. The types of aerial or other threats that might be posed to these data centers are going to change over time.”

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3

CONSTRUCTION

Saudi construction cost inflation eased to 2.2% in September

Construction costs cooled again in September, even as forecasters turned cautious. The Construction Cost Index rose 2.2% y-o-y in September, easing from a rise in June of 2.7%, and inching down against August and July’s 2.3%, according to recent data (pdf) from the General Authority for Statistics (Gastat). The residential segment, which carries roughly three-quarters of the basket, was up 2.1%, while non-residential rose 2.6%.

The pressure sits in equipment: Rental of equipment and machinery jumped 4.1% for residential builders and 5.8% for non-residential, and plants hired with an operator rose faster still, up 5.5% and 7.2%. Materials and labor stayed mild by comparison, each up roughly 1.5-2%, with energy adding 3.0% across both segments.

The forward picture is less benign for the sector. JLL has raised its 2026 forecast for Saudi tender price inflation to 5% from 4%, citing persistent cost pressures and squeezed contractor margins, with surging copper and aluminum prices among the drivers. Knight Frank has also warned that higher construction and logistics costs and supply-chain disruptions are pressuring project viability, enough to push some developers to rethink timelines and commercial feasibility.

Awards, meanwhile, swung back toward size. Contractors secured nine projects worth SAR 7.8 bn in September, up from SAR 4.9 bn across 13 projects in August, per Saudi Contractors Authority data (pdf) — a tilt back to larger tickets after last month’s shift to smaller, phased work.

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4

EARNINGS WATCH

Domestic demand carries Saudi earnings as industrial exporters absorb shipping costs

Domestic demand is still carrying Saudi earnings while industrial exporters absorb the cost of the shipping disruption. Sabic swung back to a quarterly profit on a non-operational gain even as its distribution costs climbed by nearly SAR 1 bn, Astra Industrial’s earnings fell a fifth on weaker pharmaceuticals and steel, and Dr. Suliman Al Habib grew double digits on new hospital capacity.

Sabic shakes off one-off losses as portfolio adjustments boost its income

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic) reported SAR 499 mn in net income in 3Q 2026, up 15% y-o-y and against a SAR 833 mn loss in 2Q, according to a Tadawul disclosure. Revenue slipped 3.1% y-o-y to SAR 28.2 bn, as a 24% rise in prices nearly offset 22% lower volumes, according to its earnings call (pdf) and release (pdf).

The headline flatters, though: The biggest swing factor was a SAR 1.62 bn y-o-y improvement in results from associates and JVs, driven by a reversed impairment on Sabic’s stake in Swiss chemicals group Clariant after its share price recovered, a noncash, non-operational gain. Working the other way, Sabic booked a SAR 985 mn loss from discontinued operations on foreign-currency adjustments from the completed sale of its Engineering Thermoplastics business in the Americas and Europe. On an adjusted basis, stripping out the one-offs, Sabic posted a SAR 843 mn net income for the quarter, compared to 2Q’s adjusted SAR 380 mn loss.

The segments that carried: Petrochemicals led, with operating income up 49% y-o-y to SAR 1.7 bn. Specialties more than doubled operating income to SAR 280 mn from SAR 130 mn, on AI-infrastructure demand and a richer product mix. Agri-Nutrients lagged, with operating income down 63% y-o-y to SAR 450 mn despite the 68% q-o-q volume jump, as urea prices fell on new Chinese export quotas.

Against 2Q, volumes rebounded hard as Sabic cleared the logistics bottleneck that had choked Gulf exports, chemicals sales volumes rose 24% q-o-q, polymers 23%, and Agri-Nutrients 68%. But average selling prices fell across most key products, polyethylene, polypropylene, and methanol all came off their 2Q highs.

The Hormuz workaround wasn't cheap: Selling and distribution expenses rose SAR 916 mn y-o-y on the continued supply-chain disruption, the price Sabic paid to move shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and its west coast ports, with vessel liftings up 38% q-o-q and polymer volumes shuttled across the Kingdom at 230% of pre-crisis levels. It also completed its first-ever urea shipment through Neom port.

The 9M read stays in the red: Over nine months Sabic posted a net loss of SAR 320 mn, though that’s a sharp narrowing from the SAR 4.84 bn loss a year earlier, on revenue of SAR 79.13 bn, down 10.7% y-o-y from lower volumes. The improvement is mostly about what didn’t repeat: last year carried SAR 3.07 bn more in discontinued-operations losses (the Teesside UK cracker closure) and a SAR 1.07 bn restructuring charge.

What’s next? The company is still reshaping its portfolio, with exits from Hadeed, Alba, functional forms, and the European and ETP businesses generating USD 2.3 bn in proceeds and avoiding USD 1.4 bn in annual losses. Meanwhile, Sabic is working on several growth projects, with three core units at the Fujian Petrochemical Complex completing trial runs and Sabic Agri-nutrients building a new ammonia and urea complex, CEO Faisal Alfaqeer said. It delivered USD 950 mn of its USD 3 bn 2030 transformation target so far.

Pharma and specialty chemicals dragged Astra’s earnings

Astra Industrial Group’s net income fell 19.5% y-o-y to SAR 134.7 mn in 3Q 2026, according to a Tadawul filing. Revenue dropped 19.7% to SAR 586.1 mn. The fall was broad rather than isolated. Revenue and net income dropped by almost the same proportion, with lower pharmaceuticals and steel sales driving the top-line decline and softer gross income in pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals squeezing earnings.

The 9M read holds up better: Net income slipped just 2.8% y-o-y to SAR 499.9 mn, while revenue declined 5.5% to SAR 2.2 bn. Part of the y-o-y net-income dip was from a tougher comparison. 9M 2025 booked lower general and admin expenses in the steel business after reversing an excess accrual.

New hospitals boosted Suliman Al Habib’s income

Dr. Suliman Al Habib Medical Services Group’s net income rose 13.2% y-o-y to SAR 681.6 mn in 3Q 2026, according to a Tadawul disclosure. Revenue rose 18.4% to SAR 4.1 bn, driven by higher patient volumes and hospital occupancy that also lifted pharmacy sales, plus growth in its HMG solutions arm.

Behind the numbers: Revenue grew faster than net income because of the cost of expansion. The hospitals HMG opened under its expansion programme are still ramping toward full occupancy, so they add revenue before they reach their mature margin. The new capacity also carries start-up costs. The higher activity, however, did help the company absorb fixed costs across the existing network.

Over nine months net income rose 5.6% y-o-y to SAR 1.85 bn, while revenue climbed 15.4% to SAR 11.5 bn with the same volume-and-expansion drivers.

Dividends: The board agreed to distribute SAR 479.5 mn in dividends, equivalent to SAR 1.37 per share, with distribution set for Monday, 16 November, according to a separate disclosure.

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5

MOVES

Raed Al Naeem to lead Dar Al Majdiah

Dar Al Majdiah real estate has a permanent CEO: The board appointed Raed Al Naeem (LinkedIn) as CEO effective 1 November, ending the acting arrangement that had run since late 2025 under Abdulsalam Al Majed (LinkedIn), who steps back to his standing roles as managing director and board member, according to a Tadawul filing. Al Naeem arrives from a banking and investment background — some 28 years spanning corporate-finance roles at several banks.

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6

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Saudi Arabia eyes autonomous shipping and local component manufacturing by 2027

Saudi Arabia wants self-navigating ships operating in its waters by the end of next year. Trials with shipbuilders and classification societies are nearing their final stages, Transport General Authority (TGA) President Fawaz Al-Sahli told Aleqtisadiah. The project has been running since 2025. Riyadh is also looking to develop local ship-component manufacturing and autonomous-navigation capabilities, according to the newspaper. That could open a new market for local suppliers and maritime tech companies.

Binding global rules are still years away: The International Maritime Organization’s autonomous shipping code took effect on a voluntary basis in July 2026, and mandatory rules aren’t expected until 2032. The Kingdom’s target would put its first autonomous ships at sea several years before then.

Three more supertankers

Bahri is building out its order pipeline at IMI. The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has signed a SAR 1.7 bn (USD 453 mn) contract with International Maritime Industries (IMI) to build three very large crude carriers (VLCCs), according to a Tadawul filing. Each will carry 320k deadweight tonnes, with deliveries phased between 2029 and 2030, financed through internal resources and banking facilities.

Bahri and IMI have a broader tie-up: Bahri, which owns nearly 20% of IMI, holds a 10-year agreement with the yard covering 53 vessels and has committed to building most of its new ships there. An earlier SAR 762 mn contract with IMI for six dry bulk carriers, is due for delivery between 2028 and 2029. Bahri CEO Ahmed Alsubaey said it will place another IMI order in 2027.

Beyond the dairy aisle

Almarai plans to enter the red meat and seafood markets through two new local manufacturing facilities, as the food producer expands beyond its core dairy, poultry, bakery, and juice businesses, Chairman Prince Nayef bin Sultan Al Kabeer told Al Arabiya Business.

REMEMBER- Almarai’s investment strategy commits around SAR 4 bn to expanding the business and increasing revenue from nearly SAR 24 bn to SAR 36 bn over five years, he added. The company has also announced a dividend policy targeting payouts of 40-60% of income during the period.

Alternative route: The company has adapted by expanding its logistics operations through Rabigh and Jeddah ports on the Red Sea, supplementing its previous reliance on Dammam. More than 1k trucks transport feed from Red Sea ports to its farms around the clock, as regional disruptions have pushed the cost of shipping a container from around USD 1.5k to USD 4.3k.

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7

PLANET FINANCE

Record sukuk issuance lifts Islamic finance as GCC governments lean on the market

Global Islamic finance assets rose 9% y-o-y to USD 6.5 tn in 2025, with sukuk issuance hitting a record USD 291.4 bn as GCC governments leaned on the market under prolonged lower oil prices, according to the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and LSEG’s Islamic Finance Development Report (pdf). Issuance value rose 14.5% y-o-y in 2025, while outstanding sukuk rose 11% to exceed USD 1.1 tn — growth the report attributes primarily to the GCC as fiscal pressures rose across the region amid rising global economic uncertainty.

Saudi Arabia became the world’s largest sukuk market by outstanding value for the first time in 2025, holding USD 1.47 tn in total Islamic finance assets. It also ranked second in the Islamic Finance Development Indicator (IFDI) 2026, behind Malaysia.

The Iran conflict is testing the industry, albeit unevenly. GCC Islamic banks’ capital and liquidity positions support their long-term growth prospects, while geopolitical uncertainty and slower economic activity weigh on operating conditions, according to Moody’s Ratings (pdf).

Islamic funds were the fastest-growing major segment, with assets under management up 22% y-o-y to USD 375 bn on strong equity performance and wider adoption in both established and emerging markets, LSEG said. Iran led the segment with USD 103 bn in assets, followed by the UK (USD 67 bn), the UAE (USD 51 bn), and Malaysia (USD 44 bn), with Saudi Arabia ranking fifth with USD 34 bn.

Islamic banking remained the industry’s largest segment, with assets reaching USD 4.6 tn, accounting for 71% of global Islamic finance assets. The LSEG’s report points to the sector growing 8% y-o-y, supported by expansion in the GCC, Southeast Asia, Turkey, and Pakistan. Takaful assets rose 9% y-o-y to USD 146 bn, supported by demand for shariah-compliant protection products, wider use of digital distribution channels, and bancatakaful partnerships.

The outlook: LSEG expects Islamic finance assets to exceed USD 10.5 tn by 2030, assuming average annual growth of around 9% on Islamic banking expansion, growing sukuk issuance, broader adoption in emerging markets, and increasing demand for sustainable and digital financial products.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets were in the red earlier today. Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.5%, while South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.3%, shedding almost 19% so far in October. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%.

TASI

9,439

-2.7% (YTD: -10.0%)

MSCI Tadawul 30

1,280

-2.3% (YTD: -7.7%)

NomuC

21,043

-1.8% (YTD: -9.7%)

USD : SAR (SAMA)

USD 3.75 Sell

USD 3.75 Buy

Interest rates

4.25% repo

3.75% reverse repo

EGX30

49,234

-3.6% (YTD: +17.7%)

ADX

9,588

-1.2% (YTD: -4.1%)

DFM

5,734

-1.4% (YTD: -5.5%)

S&P 500

7,624

-0.5% (YTD: +11.4%)

FTSE 100

10,690

-0.3% (YTD: +7.6%)

Euro Stoxx 50

6,068

-0.3% (YTD: -4.7%)

Brent crude

USD 116.72

+3.1%

Natural gas (Nymex)

USD 2.64

-5.6%

Gold

USD 4,008

-1.3%

BTC

USD 80,302

-0.1% (YTD: -8.3%)

Sukuk/bond market index

890.06

-0.3% (YTD: -3.2%)

S&P MENA Bond & Sukuk

148.11

0.0% (YTD: -2.5%)

VIX (Fear gauge)

19.45

+2.2% (YTD: +30.1%)

THE CLOSING BELL: TADAWUL-

The TASI fell 2.7% yesterday on turnover of SAR 4.3 bn. The index is down 10% YTD.

In the green: Watani Iron Steel (+6.4%), Al Aziziah Reit Fund (+3%), and Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group (+1.5%).

In the red: Halwani Bros. (-10%), Raoom Trading (-10%), and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Ins. (-10%).

THE CLOSING BELL: NOMU-

The NomuC fell 1.8% yesterday on turnover of SAR 14.4 mn. The index is down 9.7% YTD.

In the green: Horizon Food (+8.3%), Almuneef Company for Trade, Industry, Agriculture and Contracting (+6.5%), and Al Ashghal Al Moysra (+2.7%).

In the red: Keir International (-27.2%), Sahat Almajd Trading (-15.1%), and Bena Steel Industries (-9.8%).

Tags:

CALENDAR

25-26 October (Sunday-Monday): The Global Proptech Summit, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh.

26-28 October (Monday-Wednesday): ACHEMA Middle East, Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.

28-29 October (Wednesday-Thursday): Procurement and Supply Chain Futures Forum, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh.

28-29 October (Wednesday-Thursday): Real Estate Supply Chain Forum, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh.

30 October-1 November (Friday-Sunday): The New Global Sport Conference, Sofitel Hotel & Convention Centre, Riyadh.

NOVEMBER

11-12 November (Wednesday-Thursday): Aluminum Arabia, The Arena, Riyadh.

16-19 November (Monday-Thursday): Cityscape Global, Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre (Malham), Riyadh.

29 November-1 December (Sunday-Tuesday): The UN Trade and Development Global Supply Chain Forum, Riyadh.

29 November-1 December (Sunday-Tuesday): The Global Logistics Forum, King Abdulaziz International Convention Centre, Riyadh.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2026:

DECEMBER

14-16 December (Monday-Wednesday): The Innovation Driven Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS 2026), Jeddah

2027

JANUARY

12-14 January (Tuesday-Thursday): The Future Minerals Forum (FMF), Riyadh.

FEBRUARY

1-3 February (Monday-Wednesday): Energy Regulators Regional Association annual conference, Riyadh.

MARCH

21-25 March (Sunday-Thursday):The World Water Forum, Riyadh.

22–24 March (Monday-Wednesday): Capital Markets Forum, Four Seasons Hotel, Riyadh

APRIL

26-29 April (Monday-Thursday): World Energy Congress, Riyadh.

JUNE

1-3 June (Tuesday-Thursday): The Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo, Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2027:

  • The Ocean Race finishes in Amaala on the Red Sea;
  • Riyadh-Kudmi transmission line to be completed;
  • Aero Middle East and Sand & Fun takes place in Thumamah Airport, Riyadh.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2Q 2027:

  • The Hail Region Water Networks Project is expected to be completed.
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