Saudi Arabia eyes autonomous shipping and local component manufacturing by 2027

Saudi Arabia wants self-navigating ships operating in its waters by the end of next year. Trials with shipbuilders and classification societies are nearing their final stages, Transport General Authority (TGA) President Fawaz Al-Sahli told Aleqtisadiah. The project has been running since 2025. Riyadh is also looking to develop local ship-component manufacturing and autonomous-navigation capabilities, according to the newspaper. That could open a new market for local suppliers and maritime tech companies.

Binding global rules are still years away: The International Maritime Organization’s autonomous shipping code took effect on a voluntary basis in July 2026, and mandatory rules aren’t expected until 2032. The Kingdom’s target would put its first autonomous ships at sea several years before then.

Three more supertankers

Bahri is building out its order pipeline at IMI. The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has signed a SAR 1.7 bn (USD 453 mn) contract with International Maritime Industries (IMI) to build three very large crude carriers (VLCCs), according to a Tadawul filing. Each will carry 320k deadweight tonnes, with deliveries phased between 2029 and 2030, financed through internal resources and banking facilities.

Bahri and IMI have a broader tie-up: Bahri, which owns nearly 20% of IMI, holds a 10-year agreement with the yard covering 53 vessels and has committed to building most of its new ships there. An earlier SAR 762 mn contract with IMI for six dry bulk carriers, is due for delivery between 2028 and 2029. Bahri CEO Ahmed Alsubaey said it will place another IMI order in 2027.

Beyond the dairy aisle

Almarai plans to enter the red meat and seafood markets through two new local manufacturing facilities, as the food producer expands beyond its core dairy, poultry, bakery, and juice businesses, Chairman Prince Nayef bin Sultan Al Kabeer told Al Arabiya Business.

REMEMBER- Almarai’s investment strategy commits around SAR 4 bn to expanding the business and increasing revenue from nearly SAR 24 bn to SAR 36 bn over five years, he added. The company has also announced a dividend policy targeting payouts of 40-60% of income during the period.

Alternative route: The company has adapted by expanding its logistics operations through Rabigh and Jeddah ports on the Red Sea, supplementing its previous reliance on Dammam. More than 1k trucks transport feed from Red Sea ports to its farms around the clock, as regional disruptions have pushed the cost of shipping a container from around USD 1.5k to USD 4.3k.