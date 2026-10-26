Raed Al Naeem to lead Dar Al Majdiah

Dar Al Majdiah real estate has a permanent CEO: The board appointed Raed Al Naeem (LinkedIn) as CEO effective 1 November, ending the acting arrangement that had run since late 2025 under Abdulsalam Al Majed (LinkedIn), who steps back to his standing roles as managing director and board member, according to a Tadawul filing. Al Naeem arrives from a banking and investment background — some 28 years spanning corporate-finance roles at several banks.