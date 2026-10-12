Caching crude

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Tuesday, 13 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
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Today at a glance

1

REAL ESTATE

International firms make flexible workspace their entry point into a tight Riyadh market.
2

ENERGY

Rebuilding oil inventories could take up to two years, Aramco’s Nasser says.
3

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Houthis claim responsibility for Riyadh, Khamis Mushait attacks as Riyadh and Tehran move toward cooling the conflict.
4

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Siemens Energy seeks turbine slots as demand stretches to 2032.
5

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Viking launches Saudi plant to make well-completion gear.
6

PLANET FINANCE

MENA startups set a mega-round record in 3Q as the early-stage deal base thinned 45%.

Tuesday, 13 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
Real Estate
Energy
Also On Our Radar
Planet Finance
Calendar
1

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

THIS MORNING: Houthis claims attacks on Riyadh, Khamis Mushait amis Saudi-Iran talks

Good morning, everyone. The WPC Energy Congress is moving ahead in Riyadh, the first time the Kingdom is hosting the event. It’s coming together two quarters later than planned and is widely seen as a litmus test for the rest of Saudi Arabia’s fall business event calendar.

The talk from the congress floor is about logistics rather than output. Export routes, storage abroad, how long it takes to put barrels back on the shelf — a producers’ gathering spending its week on the plumbing says more about the last seven months than any production number would. Amin Nasser’s timeline for rebuilding inventories is below, with Washington’s estimate of how much Gulf export volume is back alongside it.

Riyadh, meanwhile, is being entered on monthly terms. International firms are arriving in a city with almost no conventional space left to lease and taking flexible desks instead, which gets a company into the market years before a building would. JLL’s read on who is filling KAFD and Olaya runs further down.

War watch

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for attacks on Riyadh and Khamis Mushait amid Saudi-Iranian talks to ease tensions. The group’s spokesperson Yahya Saree said the Houthis fired a ballistic missile at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh yesterday, describing the strike as “accurate,” and targeted Khamis Mushait Air Base with a drone, which he said scored a “direct hit.” Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired toward Riyadh and Khamis Mushait, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al Maliki announced yesterday in two separate statements, without giving further details.

Saudi Arabia has opened its first publicly reported talks with Iran since the Houthi escalation began, a move toward cooling a conflict that is still grounding flights and keeping its main airport shut. Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud spoke with his Iranian counterpart about the regional escalation and efforts to ease tensions, SPA reported. Tehran’s foreign minister said Iran is ready to help facilitate a dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

The outreach comes as the damage to Saudi aviation widens. The US Federal Aviation Administration told American carriers to exercise caution flying to or over Saudi Arabia, citing safety threats from military activity and navigation-system interference. The notice to airmen runs until 10 December and covers operators of US-registered aircraft. Delta Air Lines was due to launch direct Atlanta-Riyadh flights on 23 October and has yet to say whether that holds. Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Dammam and Riyadh. Saudi civil aviation authorities, meanwhile, extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International.

Saudi, meanwhile, is questioning how the attack got through at all. The Kingdom is investigating how its air defenses missed the Saturday barrage on King Khalid International Airport, two regional officials told AP. The initial probe points to a staged assault: the Houthis launched a wave of drones to clear the way for cruise and ballistic missiles, some with warheads that can change course in flight and complicate interception by Patriot batteries and other defense systems Saudi relies on. The investigation is also asking why the defenses gave no earlier warning, given that the weapons flew more than 1k km to reach Riyadh.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, stressed the need to “revive collective Gulf action” in response to attacks against Saudi Arabia, in a post on X. Gargash argues the bloc has fallen short so far on security and defense coordination, which led others to “overreach against [the GCC].” He referred to GCC security as “indivisible” and “a shared responsibility” and stressed the need to strengthen the bloc’s collective security framework.

On the mend: The statement, issued in the wake of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, is another sign of improving ties between the UAE and Saudi after a strained stretch. The two already named defense a priority for cooperation after UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman last month.

Power push

Siemens Energy is trying to reserve scarce turbine capacity for Saudi Arabia, with its order book running through 2032 and global demand outpacing what it can build, CEO Christian Bruch told Asharq Business. The company is in talks on new gas-fired power projects in the Kingdom, although production schedules and component availability will determine whether additional capacity can be allocated before 2030.

The pitch is data centers: Saudi Arabia could supply them with electricity at a “highly competitive cost,” Bruch said, making it a suitable place for operators to build. The US, he added, “will not always be the only destination.”

On the ground: The German energy technology company is investing around USD 150 mn to expand its Dammam hub, adding 60k sq m and building a factory for the large power transformers used in high-voltage networks, including the Kingdom’s 380 kV transmission grid. It wants local capability to handle around 80% of service cases without flying in specialists from abroad.

The gas crunch gave Egypt every reason to speed up its energy transition, and the question now is who builds it and who pays for it.

Power Trip, our four-part signature series, turns this week to the transition and the private developers now building much of Egypt’s new power.

Issue II looks at how the deals behind these projects work, who is lending to them, and why the country is building a nuclear plant at El Dabaa alongside its solar and wind farms. We also look at whether the regional crisis has finally pushed industry toward renewables, and at the factories Egypt is counting on to build its own panels, batteries, and turbines.

Tap here to subscribe to the Egypt edition and get Power Trip delivered straight to your inbox.

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The big story abroad

French President Emmanuel Macron said a major agreement on EU car policy would be finalized soon to protect the bloc’s automotive industry against fierce Chinese competition. Paris and Berlin are jointly working on the agreement, which is expected to delay the gradual end of combustion engines and support car production in Europe.

Tech investment firm Ithaca Holdings is in talks to take dating-app company Bumble private for around USD 1 bn. Bumble — whose market value stood at around USD 335 mn last Friday — has seen its shares drop over 90% since going public in 2021. Ithaca plans to use advanced technologies, including AI, across its investments.

Meta has launched Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, describing them as its “most capable AI models yet”, as it ramps up its efforts to compete with Anthropic and OpenAI. Subscribers will be the first to see Muse Wonder, while the higher-capacity Muse Wonder Full model is currently available only to Muse Code subscribers.

The Gulf’s sovereign funds and largest companies are committing billions to AI infrastructure at home and to AI companies in the US and beyond. EnterpriseAM AI + Innovation reports on where that capital goes, who controls it and what it is actually buying.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, we also cover the startups and established firms across MENA putting AI to work, and how it is changing jobs, education and the way business runs.

It’s sharp, analytical and skeptical journalism that ignores hype and is laser-focused on informing our readers, not pleasing our sources.

Sign up here to be among the first to get it straight to your inbox.

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2

REAL ESTATE

International firms make flexible workspace their entry point into a tight Riyadh market

Flexible offices have become the way into Riyadh for international firms. They make up 50-60% of flexible-workspace occupiers in the capital, the highest share anywhere in the Middle East and Africa, and new business setups generate 55-60% of inquiries, according to JLL data (pdf). International firms are around 60% of KAFD tenants and just over 50% in Olaya.

Space is easier to come by here: Flexible occupancy runs close to 90% in Olaya and in the mid-80% range in KAFD, with desks and offices available on monthly terms. Conventional space has almost none to offer — Knight Frank put citywide occupancy across all grades at 96% in 2Q 2026, with Grade A rents up 3.4% y-o-y.

What’s on offer: Most of the capital’s flexible stock has been delivered since 2022, and private offices account for 50-60% of it, with fixed and hot desks making up the rest. Technology, consulting, and professional services are the dominant sectors.

It’s all about planning and risk management: “Flexibility becomes a core strategic tool for mitigating risk,” said Dana Williamson, JLL’s head of offices, business space, and retail for the Middle East and Africa, as CEOs struggle to predict working habits three to five years out.

Supply is incoming, with Knight Frank putting Riyadh’s office stock at 6.1 mn sqm and estimating announced projects could lift it by about 74% to 10.6 mn sqm by 2028.

REMEMBER- Grade A office occupancy in Riyadh stood at 98% as of 1Q 2026, with more than 780 multinational firms now operating regional headquarters in the capital. The premium supply squeeze is forcing tenants to look outside Riyadh. Jeddah’s Grade A occupancy holds a tight 94%, while top-tier assets in Dammam are operating at 91% occupancy, but older Grade B buildings are struggling due to a lack of modern infrastructure.

Riyadh is the outlier, not the trend: More than 90% of corporate real estate portfolios across the wider Middle East and Africa remain on traditional long-term leases, JLL said. Globally, fewer than 5% of companies allocate more than 10% of their portfolios to flexible space, and over 40% allocate 1% or less.

What JLL tells landlords: Private offices should take a larger share of the market as operators move from expansion toward revenue growth. Rather than operating flexible space themselves, landlords and developers should look at management agreements and revenue-sharing partnerships, keeping control of the asset while taking a share of workspace revenues.

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3

ENERGY

Rebuilding oil inventories could take up to two years, Aramco’s Nasser says

Aramco is working on additional crude oil export routes and more storage overseas, and rebuilding inventories could take as long as two years, CEO Amin Nasser said at the World Petroleum Council Energy Congress in Riyadh. The company’s goal is to limit supply disruptions in coordination with the Energy Ministry, Nasser said.

Flows are most of the way back: Middle East crude has recovered to 80-90% of pre-war levels, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, with average exports from the Arabian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz and bypass-pipelines reaching 14 mn bbl / d. “Given the surplus production capacity in the world, and the large stores, that doesn’t make us comfortable but it has made a viable, reasonable price today for oil,” he said.

The buffer is thinner than it looks: Global onshore commercial oil inventories have fallen below 6 bn bbl, Nasser said, and much of what remains is tied up and unavailable for immediate use, which limits its ability to offset a prolonged disruption. He described the crude problem as “still there but it’s mostly handled.”

The damage to the East-West line showed the value of years of planning, investment, and maintenance, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said. He added that “investment must continue” and that resilience depends on preparing for disruptions before they happen. “Our objective is an energy system capable of performing across a range of conditions, with the flexibility to adapt as circumstances change,” he said.

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4

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Viking launches Saudi plant to make well-completion gear

Dubai-based oilfield supplier Viking Completion Technology launched a new Saudi entity and manufacturing plant in Dhahran, according to a press release. The entity is a JV with Abdulrahman Algosaibi Holdings (AGH) that lets it build well-completion equipment — safety valves, packers, seal assemblies — in-Kingdom rather than ship it in. Viking says the plant is one of only two in Saudi Arabia holding the full set of API licenses needed to make the gear to spec. Over the next year, Viking will run trials while supplying several new product variations, AGH Chairman Abdulrahman Algosaibi said.

Energy Recovery to supply Saudi desalination

Energy Recovery secured a contract to supply its PX Q650 energy recovery devices to a new seawater desalination plant in Saudi Arabia, the US company said in a statement. The plant is expected to rank among the world’s 10 largest when completed.

SOUND SMART- Launched in March, the PX Q650 recovers energy from the high-pressure reject stream in reverse osmosis desalination.

REMEMBER- Energy Recovery is working with the Saudi Water Authority (SWA) on a manufacturing facility in the Kingdom, with production expected to begin in 1Q 2027 with an annual capacity of 2k devices, 40% of which is earmarked for export.

SAL and SPL go long-term

SAL’s contract with Saudi Post now runs three years: SAL Saudi Logistics Services has signed a 36-month agreement with Saudi Port (SPL) to handle postal and commercial cargo shipments across the Kingdom, according to a disclosure. SAL will oversee shipments from receipt through loading, storage, and transfers between warehouses, postal facilities, and aircraft. The contract has no fixed value, with payments set by demand under agreed pricing, and SAL expects a positive financial impact from 4Q 2026. The contract is three times the term of the 12-month deal the two signed in October 2025.

It is their third agreement in a year. Between the two contracts, SAL and SPL Digital Services signed an MoU in December to build joint digital logistics solutions across SAL’s e-commerce, postal, and ground handling units.

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5

PLANET FINANCE

MENA startups set a mega-round record in 3Q as the early-stage deal base thinned 45%

Venture capital mega rounds reached a record high in 3Q, but the early-stage dealbase kept shrinking, according to Magnitt 3Q 2026 data seen by EnterpriseAM. Three rounds above USD 100 mn — Tabby’s USD 233 mn Series F, Barq’s USD 329.5 mn Series A, and Moove’s USD 250 mn funding round — pushed quarterly mega-round funding to a record USD 813 mn. Early-stage dealcount across the first nine months, meanwhile, fell 45% y-o-y.

In perspective: Regional startups raised about USD 3 bn across 351 transactions in 9M 2026, down 7% in value and 33% in volume compared with the same period last year, according to the report. Strip out mega-round and 9M funding would be down 32% y-o-y.

Mega rounds raised USD 1.5 bn across six transactions in 9M 2026 — more than the entirety of 2025 with a quarter still to go. The six were all in the UAE or Saudi Arabia: Barq (USD 329.5 mn), CargoX (USD 250 mn), Moove (USD 250 mn), Tabby (USD 233 mn), Mal (USD 230 mn), and Spiro (USD 215 mn).

September announcements did the heavy lifting. Two of the three 3Q mega-rounds, led by Barq, were announced that month, Magnitt’s research director Farah El Nahlawi tells us. “After two slow summer months, September marked a rebound. It accounted for two of the quarter’s three mega-rounds and recorded the third-highest monthly deal count of 2026, supported by the return of major regional events such as LEAP and Money20/20.”

UAE went one way, Saudi and Egypt the other: UAE funding rose 17% y-o-y to USD 1.6 bn, with close to USD 1 bn of that from mega-rounds. Saudi funding fell 29% y-o-y to USD 1 bn and Egypt dropped 20% to USD 206 mn. The UAE and Saudi together recorded 68% of regional transactions, broadly in line with 70% a year earlier.

Fintech kept its place as VC’s favorite sector. The sector raised USD 1.7 bn across 93 transactions — pulling 58% of regional funding and 26% of transactions, with four mega-rounds (Barq, Moove, Tabby, and Mal) accounting for 60% of the 9M funding. Transport and manufacturing followed at USD 298 mn and USD 218 mn, powered by CargoX and Spiro, respectively.

Local capital is filling the gap left by foreigners, a trend that we previously reported on in both stock markets and venture capital. MENA-based investors supplied 58% of capital deployed in 9M, up from 50% a year earlier and marking a three-year high for the share, while foreign investors’ share declined to 42%, with US-based investor deployment falling from 15% to 9%.

What’s next: The report expects a “higher for longer” interest rate environment to weigh on VC activity through 2027, with the US Federal Reserve having raised rates on 16 September for the first time since 2023 and projecting further tightening before year-end. Exits would be the other thing to keep an eye on — MENA recorded 31 M&A transactions in 9M 2026, down 26% y-o-y — consistent with Magnitt’s March scenario that expected buyer caution to show up within three to six months.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets were in the red in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei was down roughly 2.2%, coinciding with the release of economic data highlighting mounting inflationary pressure. South Korea’s Kospi was down around 5%.

TASI

10,283

-0.7% (YTD: -2%)

MSCI Tadawul 30

1,383

-0.8% (YTD: -0.3%)

NomuC

21,949

+1.2% (YTD: -5.8%)

USD : SAR (SAMA)

USD 3.75 Sell

USD 3.75 Buy

Interest rates

4.25% repo

3.75% reverse repo

EGX30

51,614

-1.1% (YTD: +23.4%)

ADX

9,761

-0.3% (YTD: -2.3%)

DFM

5,837

+0.3% (YTD: -3.5%)

S&P 500

7,807

-0.1% (YTD: +14.1%)

FTSE 100

10,656

+1.0% (YTD: +7.3%)

Euro Stoxx 50

6,201

+0.5% (YTD: +7.0%)

Brent crude

USD 106.13

+1.4%

Natural gas (Nymex)

USD 3.17

-1.7%

Gold

USD 4,191

-0.6%

BTC

USD 82,677

-1.0% (YTD: -5.6%)

Sukuk/bond market index

887.11

-0.2% (YTD: -3.5%)

S&P MENA bond & sukuk

146.90

-2.5% (YTD: -3.3%)

VIX (Fear gauge)

15.22

+2.6% (YTD: +1.8%)

THE CLOSING BELL: TADAWUL-

The TASI fell 0.7% yesterday on turnover of SAR 3.5 bn. The index is down 2% YTD.

In the green: Watani Iron Steel (+9.8%), Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing (+4.5%), and Knowledge Economic City (+3.8%).

In the red: Saudi Fisheries (-4.8%), Arabian Contracting Services (-4.7%), and Bawan (-4.3%).

THE CLOSING BELL: NOMU-

The NomuC rose 1.2% yesterday on turnover of SAR 24.2 mn. The index is down 5.8% YTD.

In the green: Alfakhera for Men's Tailoring (+29.7%), First Avenue for Real Estate Development (+20.6%), and Knowledge Tower Trading (+11.1%).

In the red: Dar Almarkabah for Renting Cars (-11.8%), Khaled Dhafer and Brothers for Logistics Services (-11.2%), and Naf Company for Feed for Industry (-9.7%).

CORPORATE ACTIONS-

Saudi property developer Inmar is proposing a three-year dividend policy, targeting minimum annual cash payouts of SAR 0.80 per share in 2027, SAR 1.00 in 2028, and SAR 1.20 in 2029, according to a Tadawul filing. The proposed policy, which is awaiting shareholder approval, calls for semiannual distributions, subject to shareholders authorizing the board to make interim payments.

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CALENDAR

11-15 October (Sunday-Thursday): WPC Energy Congress, Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Riyadh.

11-15 October (Sunday-Thursday): Riyadh Energy Week, Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Riyadh.

14-17 October 2027 (Thursday-Sunday): Red Sea Yacht Show, Jeddah Yacht Club, Jeddah.

21 October - 30 December (Wednesday-Wednesday): Riyadh Season, Riyadh.

25-26 October (Sunday-Monday): The Global Proptech Summit, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh.

26-28 October (Monday-Wednesday): ACHEMA Middle East, Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.

26-29 October (Monday-Thursday): The Future Investment Initiative, King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, Riyadh.

28-29 October (Wednesday-Thursday): Procurement and Supply Chain Futures Forum, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh.

28-29 October (Wednesday-Thursday): Real Estate Supply Chain Forum, Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh.

30 October-1 November (Friday-Sunday): The New Global Sport Conference, Sofitel Hotel & Convention Centre, Riyadh.

NOVEMBER

11-12 November (Wednesday-Thursday): Aluminum Arabia, The Arena, Riyadh.

16-19 November (Monday-Thursday): Cityscape Global, Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre (Malham), Riyadh.

29 November-1 December (Sunday-Tuesday): The UN Trade and Development Global Supply Chain Forum, Riyadh.

29 November-1 December (Sunday-Tuesday): The Global Logistics Forum, King Abdulaziz International Convention Centre, Riyadh.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2026:

2027

JANUARY

12-14 January (Tuesday-Thursday): The Future Minerals Forum (FMF), Riyadh.

FEBRUARY

1-3 February (Monday-Wednesday): Energy Regulators Regional Association annual conference, Riyadh.

MARCH

21-25 March (Sunday-Thursday):The World Water Forum, Riyadh.

22–24 March (Monday-Wednesday): Capital Markets Forum, Four Seasons Hotel, Riyadh

APRIL

26-29 April (Monday-Thursday): World Energy Congress, Riyadh.

JUNE

1-3 June (Tuesday-Thursday): The Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo, Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2027:

  • The Ocean Race finishes in Amaala on the Red Sea;
  • Riyadh-Kudmi transmission line to be completed;
  • Aero Middle East and Sand & Fun takes place in Thumamah Airport, Riyadh.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2Q 2027:

  • The Hail Region Water Networks Project is expected to be completed.
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