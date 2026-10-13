Viking launches Saudi plant to make well-completion gear

Dubai-based oilfield supplier Viking Completion Technology launched a new Saudi entity and manufacturing plant in Dhahran, according to a press release. The entity is a JV with Abdulrahman Algosaibi Holdings (AGH) that lets it build well-completion equipment — safety valves, packers, seal assemblies — in-Kingdom rather than ship it in. Viking says the plant is one of only two in Saudi Arabia holding the full set of API licenses needed to make the gear to spec. Over the next year, Viking will run trials while supplying several new product variations, AGH Chairman Abdulrahman Algosaibi said.

Energy Recovery to supply Saudi desalination

Energy Recovery secured a contract to supply its PX Q650 energy recovery devices to a new seawater desalination plant in Saudi Arabia, the US company said in a statement. The plant is expected to rank among the world’s 10 largest when completed.

SOUND SMART- Launched in March, the PX Q650 recovers energy from the high-pressure reject stream in reverse osmosis desalination.

REMEMBER- Energy Recovery is working with the Saudi Water Authority (SWA) on a manufacturing facility in the Kingdom, with production expected to begin in 1Q 2027 with an annual capacity of 2k devices, 40% of which is earmarked for export.

SAL and SPL go long-term

SAL’s contract with Saudi Post now runs three years: SAL Saudi Logistics Services has signed a 36-month agreement with Saudi Port (SPL) to handle postal and commercial cargo shipments across the Kingdom, according to a disclosure. SAL will oversee shipments from receipt through loading, storage, and transfers between warehouses, postal facilities, and aircraft. The contract has no fixed value, with payments set by demand under agreed pricing, and SAL expects a positive financial impact from 4Q 2026. The contract is three times the term of the 12-month deal the two signed in October 2025.

It is their third agreement in a year. Between the two contracts, SAL and SPL Digital Services signed an MoU in December to build joint digital logistics solutions across SAL’s e-commerce, postal, and ground handling units.