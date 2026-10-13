Rebuilding oil inventories could take up to two years, Aramco’s Nasser says

Aramco is working on additional crude oil export routes and more storage overseas, and rebuilding inventories could take as long as two years, CEO Amin Nasser said at the World Petroleum Council Energy Congress in Riyadh. The company’s goal is to limit supply disruptions in coordination with the Energy Ministry, Nasser said.

Flows are most of the way back: Middle East crude has recovered to 80-90% of pre-war levels, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, with average exports from the Arabian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz and bypass-pipelines reaching 14 mn bbl / d. “Given the surplus production capacity in the world, and the large stores, that doesn’t make us comfortable but it has made a viable, reasonable price today for oil,” he said.

The buffer is thinner than it looks: Global onshore commercial oil inventories have fallen below 6 bn bbl, Nasser said, and much of what remains is tied up and unavailable for immediate use, which limits its ability to offset a prolonged disruption. He described the crude problem as “still there but it’s mostly handled.”

The damage to the East-West line showed the value of years of planning, investment, and maintenance, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said. He added that “investment must continue” and that resilience depends on preparing for disruptions before they happen. “Our objective is an energy system capable of performing across a range of conditions, with the flexibility to adapt as circumstances change,” he said.