MENA startups set a mega-round record in 3Q as the early-stage deal base thinned 45%

Venture capital mega rounds reached a record high in 3Q, but the early-stage dealbase kept shrinking, according to Magnitt 3Q 2026 data seen by EnterpriseAM. Three rounds above USD 100 mn — Tabby’s USD 233 mn Series F, Barq’s USD 329.5 mn Series A, and Moove’s USD 250 mn funding round — pushed quarterly mega-round funding to a record USD 813 mn. Early-stage dealcount across the first nine months, meanwhile, fell 45% y-o-y.

In perspective: Regional startups raised about USD 3 bn across 351 transactions in 9M 2026, down 7% in value and 33% in volume compared with the same period last year, according to the report. Strip out mega-round and 9M funding would be down 32% y-o-y.

Mega rounds raised USD 1.5 bn across six transactions in 9M 2026 — more than the entirety of 2025 with a quarter still to go. The six were all in the UAE or Saudi Arabia: Barq (USD 329.5 mn), CargoX (USD 250 mn), Moove (USD 250 mn), Tabby (USD 233 mn), Mal (USD 230 mn), and Spiro (USD 215 mn).

September announcements did the heavy lifting. Two of the three 3Q mega-rounds, led by Barq, were announced that month, Magnitt’s research director Farah El Nahlawi tells us. “After two slow summer months, September marked a rebound. It accounted for two of the quarter’s three mega-rounds and recorded the third-highest monthly deal count of 2026, supported by the return of major regional events such as LEAP and Money20/20.”

UAE went one way, Saudi and Egypt the other: UAE funding rose 17% y-o-y to USD 1.6 bn, with close to USD 1 bn of that from mega-rounds. Saudi funding fell 29% y-o-y to USD 1 bn and Egypt dropped 20% to USD 206 mn. The UAE and Saudi together recorded 68% of regional transactions, broadly in line with 70% a year earlier.

Fintech kept its place as VC’s favorite sector. The sector raised USD 1.7 bn across 93 transactions — pulling 58% of regional funding and 26% of transactions, with four mega-rounds (Barq, Moove, Tabby, and Mal) accounting for 60% of the 9M funding. Transport and manufacturing followed at USD 298 mn and USD 218 mn, powered by CargoX and Spiro, respectively.

Local capital is filling the gap left by foreigners, a trend that we previously reported on in both stock markets and venture capital. MENA-based investors supplied 58% of capital deployed in 9M, up from 50% a year earlier and marking a three-year high for the share, while foreign investors’ share declined to 42%, with US-based investor deployment falling from 15% to 9%.

What’s next: The report expects a “higher for longer” interest rate environment to weigh on VC activity through 2027, with the US Federal Reserve having raised rates on 16 September for the first time since 2023 and projecting further tightening before year-end. Exits would be the other thing to keep an eye on — MENA recorded 31 M&A transactions in 9M 2026, down 26% y-o-y — consistent with Magnitt’s March scenario that expected buyer caution to show up within three to six months.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets were in the red in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei was down roughly 2.2%, coinciding with the release of economic data highlighting mounting inflationary pressure. South Korea’s Kospi was down around 5%.

TASI 10,283 -0.7% (YTD: -2%) MSCI Tadawul 30 1,383 -0.8% (YTD: -0.3%) NomuC 21,949 +1.2% (YTD: -5.8%) USD : SAR (SAMA) USD 3.75 Sell USD 3.75 Buy Interest rates 4.25% repo 3.75% reverse repo EGX30 51,614 -1.1% (YTD: +23.4%) ADX 9,761 -0.3% (YTD: -2.3%) DFM 5,837 +0.3% (YTD: -3.5%) S&P 500 7,807 -0.1% (YTD: +14.1%) FTSE 100 10,656 +1.0% (YTD: +7.3%) Euro Stoxx 50 6,201 +0.5% (YTD: +7.0%) Brent crude USD 106.13 +1.4% Natural gas (Nymex) USD 3.17 -1.7% Gold USD 4,191 -0.6% BTC USD 82,677 -1.0% (YTD: -5.6%) Sukuk/bond market index 887.11 -0.2% (YTD: -3.5%) S&P MENA bond & sukuk 146.90 -2.5% (YTD: -3.3%) VIX (Fear gauge) 15.22 +2.6% (YTD: +1.8%)

THE CLOSING BELL: TADAWUL-

The TASI fell 0.7% yesterday on turnover of SAR 3.5 bn. The index is down 2% YTD.

In the green: Watani Iron Steel (+9.8%), Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing (+4.5%), and Knowledge Economic City (+3.8%).

In the red: Saudi Fisheries (-4.8%), Arabian Contracting Services (-4.7%), and Bawan (-4.3%).

THE CLOSING BELL: NOMU-

The NomuC rose 1.2% yesterday on turnover of SAR 24.2 mn. The index is down 5.8% YTD.

In the green: Alfakhera for Men's Tailoring (+29.7%), First Avenue for Real Estate Development (+20.6%), and Knowledge Tower Trading (+11.1%).

In the red: Dar Almarkabah for Renting Cars (-11.8%), Khaled Dhafer and Brothers for Logistics Services (-11.2%), and Naf Company for Feed for Industry (-9.7%).

CORPORATE ACTIONS-

Saudi property developer Inmar is proposing a three-year dividend policy, targeting minimum annual cash payouts of SAR 0.80 per share in 2027, SAR 1.00 in 2028, and SAR 1.20 in 2029, according to a Tadawul filing. The proposed policy, which is awaiting shareholder approval, calls for semiannual distributions, subject to shareholders authorizing the board to make interim payments.