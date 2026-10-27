Better than it feels

Good morning, friends, and happy almost-THURSDAY. We’re fast approaching November, which is effectively the end of the year, and it’s cause for some reflection on what has unfolded in 2026 so far — and especially where we are eight months into the regional war.

For starters, those lamenting a freeze in the project market in Saudi Arabia might need to give their glasses a good cleaning. On Meed’s account, the market is on track to close the year with a very modest gap compared to 2025 — a remarkable feat for a year like this one, even if the industry’s own read is far more negative. Both views can be true at once: disruption is hitting margins, schedules, and the nerves of the people managing them, rather than the award total being tallied.

In other corners of the economy, the theme is paying now for capacity that brings in money later. The National Company for Learning and Education grew enrollment and revenue at a healthy clip while profit lagged both, held back by financing costs on land it has taken in Riyadh and Jeddah for schools that have yet to open.

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All clear

Saudi citizens are now eligible for the US Global Entry program through the Trusted Traveler app, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The program offers expedited clearance at US airports for preapproved, low-risk international travelers. Applicants must pass US and Saudi vetting and complete a CBP interview. Membership is valid for five years and includes TSA PreCheck for eligible domestic flights.

Open for (teen) business

Fifteen-year-olds will be able to open their own businesses with permission from a guardian, custodian, or court, after the Cabinet approved a new Commercial Transactions Law, according to the Commerce Ministry. The law regulates commercial activities, traders, businesses, contracts, and commercial paper and replaces three statutes: the Commercial Court Law, the Commercial Papers Law, and the Commercial Books Law.

Steady hands

Opec+ is set to hold its December output targets steady when the group meets on Sunday, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter. About 2 mn bbl / d in production cuts covering most members are staying in place through the end of 2026.

GCC exports are recovering, but output is still below quota: GCC countries have been boosting exports, yet most are pumping well under their targets. The regional disruption pushed Gulf producers below their quotas even after Opec+ completed the phased rollback of a 1.65 mn bbl /d supply cut. Regional exports averaged 17.3 mn bbl / d so far in October, up from 16.4 mn bbl / d in September and 16.9 mn bbl / d in the two months before the war.

War Watch

Saudi air defenses intercepted three ballistic missiles aimed at the eastern region and four drones fired toward the south, according to statements from the coalition, after the Houthis said they struck Ras Tanura, the Kingdom’s main crude export terminal, according to Reuters. Civil defense issued brief warnings in Najran, Abha, and Khamis Mushait.

MEANWHILE- A Turkish parliamentary committee approved the defense agreement committing Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to treat an armed attack on any of them as an attack on all three as part of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement signed last August, The Associated Press reports. That comes a day after Egypt agreed to authorize the “necessary measures” to support the Kingdom in defending its territory.

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The big story abroad

The US is discussing business incentives with Russia and Ukraine to help bring the war to an end. Russia could see US energy companies return through an offshore project near Sakhalin and the resumption of Russian oil exports to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline. Other proposals include reopening Russian airspace to US airlines and joint work on titanium, a key element in aviation. Ukraine would get a plan to attract long-term investments. The US aims to advance these ideas, together with postwar security guarantees for both countries, at tripartite talks in Abu Dhabi next month, the first since February. US officials stress that none of the deals will go ahead while the war continues.

The leaders of Finland, Norway, and Russia held a rare call yesterday, exposing divisions in Europe over who should talk to the Kremlin. The call ran 90 minutes instead of the planned 20. They used it to pass messages to Russia about future peace talks, as Europe seeks a role in the peace process. But Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the move was “not coordinated with the rest of us,” and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson warned that going solo risks splitting Europe’s united voice.

France is offering students concessions to end weeks of unrest. The government has promised to replace the Parcoursup university admissions platform by 2028, with an overhaul coming first. It also promised up to EUR 4 bn in loans for school renovations, 15k extra higher education places, smaller classes, 500 new teaching jobs, and increased grants. Protesters have planned further demonstrations, and much of the plan will fall to President Emmanuel Macron’s successor after next year’s election.