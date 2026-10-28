Preliminary work tenders for King Salman International Stadium go live

The Sports Ministry tendered preliminary works for King Salman International Stadium in Riyadh, a 92k-seat venue spanning 660k sqm that is being developed ahead of the Kingdom’s hosting of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, according to Meed. The tender covers site preparation, enabling works and initial construction activities. Bids are due on 19 November. The stadium is expected to be completed by 2029 and will serve as the Saudi national team’s main venue and host the 2034 World Cup final.

The bigger picture: World Cup 2034 infrastructure plans include 15 stadiums across five host cities with 11 new venues and upgrades to four existing facilities. The plans also include 134 training sites across 10 other cities, comprising 73 new facilities and 61 existing sites.

Snowflake aims to invest USD 300 mn in the Kingdom

AI data cloud company Snowflake plans to invest USD 300 mn in Saudi Arabia through 2030, in collaboration with the Communications and Information Technology Ministry, according to a press release. The fresh capital will be spent on the regional headquarters, which was inaugurated in 2024, local hiring, AI skills development, expanding cloud infrastructure, and broader operations.

What’s next: The tech giant will roll out two cloud regions in 2H 2026, joining its existing Google Cloud Dammam region. The company will collaborate with the ministry to jointly deliver the One Mn Minds program in the Kingdom, aiming to upskill up to 25k learners in data and AI by 2030. It will also launch its Snowflake Academia in Saudi Arabia to help universities integrate current data and AI technologies into their curricula.