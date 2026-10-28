AlTouq and Investcorp back Saudi fire-safety group Reda in rare inbound transaction

A Saudi-led consortium is buying into Reda Gulf Holding (RGH), with Bahrain’s Investcorp joining alongside, according to a statement. Family office AlTouq Group and Thara Future Investments lead the group, with Investcorp taking a significant minority through its USD 500 mn Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund. The stake size and price weren’t disclosed.

The plan is to institutionalize Reda — the Saudi fire-protection and safety group behind Reda Hazard Control — and back its next phase of growth. REDA had already been working with Moelis since last year to explore investment options.

What they’re buying: Founded in 1986, RGH is the holding company of Reda Hazard Control, which supplies fire, safety and security systems end to end — distribution, local manufacturing, installation and maintenance — to clients including Aramco and SABIC across oil, gas, petrochemicals and aviation, Bloomberg reports. It runs four manufacturing plants in Saudi Arabia and has a presence in 19 countries.

The sector bet: Fire and life safety is a quiet beneficiary of the construction and industrial build-out, pushed by two forces: gigaproject and industrial construction that has to design fire safety in from the start, and tighter rules via the updated Saudi Building and Fire Codes released in 2025.

Why the timing matters: This is among the first inbound investment transactions announced since the Houthi escalation and the postponement of the flagship Future Investment Initiative. The capital is largely regional — AlTouq is a Saudi family office active since the 1970s, Thara deploys Vision 2030-aligned patient capital, and Investcorp is a Bahrain-based Gulf manager — and it signals that long-horizon investors are still deploying through the disruption.

Investcorp has been ramping up its local investments: Reda is the fifth investment by Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund LP, following Metra, NourNet, TruKKer and Salla. The Bahraini firm has earmarked USD 3 bn in dry powder for Saudi Arabia, the US, and Southeast Asia as it doubles down on real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and debt management.