Would you let an AI agent spend your money?

Most of us already let AI do the legwork when we shop: finding running shoes, comparing phones, planning a vacation. But the moment it’s time to pay, we still click through the links ourselves.

That is starting to change as agents take on more of the process, and the question now is whether we trust them enough to let them.

Joining us in stage for the fourth episode in the series is Nader Soliman, vice president and head of products and solutions for North Africa, Levant, and Pakistan (NALP) at Visa; Nils Bachtler, chief executive officer of Klivvr; and Youssef Rizk, chief executive officer of Windfall, and co-founder and CTO of Wondercraft.

Soliman explains why payment is the easy part, that the real challenge is intent. Bachtler shares how Klivvr’s customer-facing agent answered more than 40,000 inquiries in a single month, and why he expects agents to soon be running campaigns without approval. And Rizk breaks AI down into intelligence, sensors, and actuators, and he explains why, once execution becomes almost instant, our jobs will shift to planning and orchestrating.

All three are in conversation with Joseph Marks, EnterpriseAM’s AI + Innovation editor.

Tap or click here to read the panel’s full transcript.