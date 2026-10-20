After 17 years of choosing his own shareholders, Mounir Nakhla is taking MNT-Halan public. Why now, and why take the risk?

In the second episode of the season, the founder and chief executive officer of MNT-Halan, sits down with our editor-in-chief Patrick.

When he joined us on stage, the company had just filed to list on the EGX, and the documents were waiting on their final stamp.

They get into where the IPO money is going, why international investors are coming back to Egyptian equities, and why Nakhla says there's no bubble in consumer finance.

Then there's Apollo, the AI app that tells him who to call each day and what to ask them. But the more Nakhla trusts it, the more it worries him.

The big shift? Investors have stopped asking about Egypt's macro, and started asking about the companies.

Forum Playback is a signature series where we capture conversations hosted as part of our invite-only gatherings, including the annual business forum.

A big thank you to our sponsors this year: Beltone, Orange, Mashreq, HSBC, eFinance Investment Group, Post for Investment, MNT-Halan, and Klivver.

Tap or click here to read the panel’s full transcript.