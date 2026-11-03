PFI’s Ahmed Ali Abdelrahman

On the sidelines of the EnterpriseAM AI Forum, we spoke with Ahmed Ali Abdelrahman, managing director and CEO at Post for Investment about the platform’s investment and exit strategies, and their deal pipeline.

EnterpriseAM: What does Post for Investment actually invest in — what's the mandate?

AA: We have a specific mandate to invest in certain sectors that we believe are complementary to our DNA as a subsidiary of Egypt Post. We invest in financial service; lending business, capital market investment services and we also invest in the entire logistics value chain which includes last mile fulfillment centers and the like. Those are our two main sectors but we also invest opportunistically. While not sector-agnostic, the firm pursues investments in other sectors on an opportunistic basis, provided they offer strong potential and align with the firm's requirements for protection rights or majority stakes.

EnterpriseAM: Where is the money coming from, and who are you deploying for?

AA: The firm manages capital provided by its single investor, Egypt Post. Investment is driven by both new capital and the recycling of funds from exits. For example, in December 2024, the firm achieved a successful exit from Tamweely, a major microfinance player, and is reinvesting those proceeds.

EnterpriseAM: What have you put money into over the last year?

AA: Last year we looked at almost 50 companies or 50 leads. We shortlisted around 10 and only invested in two. We have a private equity mindset so I think this is within industry norms to execute two to three deals a year depending on the sector, the structure and the size of course.

EnterpriseAM: Can you tell me how much of your capital has been deployed?

AA: I think we've almost deployed most of our capital.

EnterpriseAM: Are you looking at any companies today?

AA: In terms of completely new spaces, no, we're continuing looking at the same

sectors that we've looked into in the past two to three years but now we believe that we have lots of more opportunities than before because of the current market conditions and the headwinds that most companies have because of the inflation and interest rate environments. In fact, companies come at a much cheaper valuation than two years ago, which makes our investment case hopefully easier.

EnterpriseAM: What's next?

AA: The firm intends to maintain its current trajectory, aiming to close one or two deals in 2027 and potentially achieve another exit next year. Listing portfolio companies on the stock market remains a possible future route.