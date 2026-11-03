Good morning, friends, and welcome to the fourth installment of EnterpriseAM Forum Playback, the AI edition, where we revisit the conversations from this year’s forum. This week, we’re getting into the practicalities: What is AI actually doing for your working day?

If you’re using it to summarize emails and prepare for meetings, how much further could you go? For some businesses, AI is already helping small teams do work that once required a much larger workforce. Others are testing agents that can handle customer inquiries, launch campaigns, and even make purchases on our behalf. That raises another question: How much responsibility are we ready to hand over?

Klivvr’s Nils Bachtler, Visa’s Nader Soliman, and Windfall’s Youssef Rizk walk us through what that looks like in practice. From credit decisions to agentic shopping, our panelists discuss what’s working, what’s still being tested, and where human judgment comes in. We bring you the highlights below.

Also in this issue: Our interview with the CEO of Egypt Post for Investment, adding another perspective to the conversations we captured at the forum.

ARE YOU MORE OF A LISTENER? Forum Playback is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Anghami. Listen to the full panel straight in your feed by following EnterpriseAM Egypt wherever you get your podcasts.