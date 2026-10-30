The economics and psychology behind the world’s fading color

Color is disappearing. For the past decade or so, bright color has been draining out of public life. Neutrals have taken over home décor and furniture, films look less saturated than they used to, and beige, gray, and black fill the windows of local and global fashion brands.

You’re not imagining it. A 2020 study by the Science Museum Group in the UK analyzed more than 7k everyday objects spanning roughly 200 years and found that grays and blacks have steadily crowded out color in the modern world. That raised a question for us: have these shades become the safe choice that cost us the nerve to stand out, or were they pushed on us for other reasons?

The economics of color

As manufacturers moved from wood and metal to plastic and silicone, product colors shifted with them, most visibly in cars, according to a report from the Science Museum Group’s digital lab. The drift wasn’t one-directional. History has had decades when bright colors thrived before receding again.

The business logic: Large companies chasing higher margins and lower risk tend to adopt global designs that suit every market. Neutral colors cut the risk of unsold inventory and let products sell widely without costly customization for local tastes.

Cars make the case: A neutral car is easier to resell than a bold one, so color becomes a purely financial choice that protects the asset’s value. That explains the drift toward white, black, gray, and silver. By 2023, 80% of cars sold in the US came in those shades, according to BASF’s annual color trends report.

The same logic applies to architecture and public space. Painting a facade in neutral tones costs less, carries less risk, and appeals to more buyers. Some professions even dress in muted colors on purpose to signal seriousness and competence and to draw less attention.

The psychology of color

Visual input accounts for roughly 80% of the sensory impressions humans receive, which makes color a major stimulus for the brain and body. Color is light at different wavelengths, and it can affect us even with our eyes closed, neuropsychologist Barbara Koltuska-Haskin writes in Psychology Today. Research also shows that the hypothalamus, which regulates body temperature, energy levels, sleep, metabolism, and sex drive, responds to color cues. (Yes, the same logic behind avoiding phone light at night and getting sunlight in the morning.) The colors we choose for our homes and offices can therefore shape blood pressure, energy, and basic bodily functions.

On memory and arousal: Studies show that red produces higher physiological arousal than green. Color also interacts with emotion and recall: red strengthens memory for words with negative associations, while green does the same for positive ones. Warm versus cool: Warm colors like yellow, orange, pink, and red energize the body, though high intensity can irritate. Cool colors like blue, purple, and green calm it. The popular choice of white for schools and public spaces can backfire, raising stress and reducing focus. Gray in workplaces and formal settings can feel more depressing than black.

Why are we backing away?

As our digital lives get louder, many people are making their homes visually quieter, a refuge from the flood of color on their phone screens, according to a report from the Color Marketing Group. Interior design reflects that need for balance: walking into a living room in soft tones is a relief after hours of flashing icons and bright imagery.

There may also be a deeper explanation. In his book Chromophobia, Scottish artist and writer David Batchelor argues that Western culture has sidelined color for centuries, tying it to the superficial and the primitive. That left an inherited bias in the subconscious, he says, nudging many people toward neutrals out of fear of judgment.

Bring it back

The backlash: As color has faded, movements pushing for its return have appeared. In fashion, “dopamine dressing” means wearing bright colors and bold designs to lift your mood. The trend has gained wide traction, helped by American fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen and her 2020 book, Dress Your Best Life.

Digital platforms are driving the reversal. Visual rebellion spreads through short-form video, especially Instagram Reels, where a new generation celebrates loud color. Those clips draw mns of views and are creating consumer demand that forces brands to rethink strategies built on muted aesthetics to avoid risk.

In Egypt, some local brands are filling the gap. Kun Suki, which makes playful tableware, and Palma, a clothing label with a rich visual identity, sell bright, inventive products to people tired of beige and gray. That is a market-share window at a moment when big companies stick to a narrow palette. It gives these brands a competitive edge and a distinct visual identity, and, more to the point, a product we badly need in a world that looks a little grayer each year.