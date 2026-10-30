Spooky, breezy, slow

The weather’s properly embracing the Autumn breeze this weekend, and there’s plenty to do outside the house — be that Halloween-themed or otherwise.

☀️ THE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND-

This weekend brings cool, cloudy, and Halloween-appropriate weather. Both today and tomorrow will see highs of 27°C, with Saturday bringing a mix of clouds and breaks of sun. Overnight lows will dip to a cool 18°C, according to our favorite weather app.

HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND-

Ready to get your Halloween groove on? Disco Misr is taking over CJC 610 for Hala3 Fel Disco tonight, bringing an Egyptian twist to the spooky season. Expect the trio’s signature reworks of Egyptian classics, infused with funk and electronic sounds. Doors open at 8pm, and tickets are available on TicketsMarché.

A Friday night, four pop icons, and a setlist of nostalgic hits? Count us in. The Fustat Festival is bringing together 90s pop favorites Hisham Abbas, Hamid El Shaeri, Mohamed Fouad, and Ehab Tawfik tonight at 9:30pm. The concert promises throwback hits, live vocals, and plenty of sing-along moments. You can grab your tickets on TicketsMarché.

LATER IN THE WEEK-

Superstar Angham is heading to the New Capital Opera House at the City of Arts and Culture on Wednesday, 4 November and Friday, 6 November, becoming the first Arab artist to perform at the venue. In celebration of Egyptian Valentine’s Day, the singer will take the stage at 8pm alongside maestro Hany Farahat for an elegant evening of music. Tickets are selling fast; secure yours before they’re gone through Tazkarti.

Internationally renowned festival Gala de Danza is landing at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) on Thursday, 5 November for an evening celebrating dance, music, and art. The event brings together world-renowned performers, including the Royal Ballet, the Dutch National Ballet, and MAGICLAB, among other musical and artistic experiences. The program also features a special performance by 100 students from local schools across Egypt. Doors open at 7pm, with the event starting at 9pm. Dress to impress, and book your tickets through TicketsMarché.

Jazz lovers, your favorite festival is back. The Cairo Jazz Festival returns to AUC Tahrir Square for a packed weekend of live music, from Thursday, 5 November to Saturday, 7 November. This year’s program celebrates the global spirit of jazz with performances by Egyptian and international artists from 12 countries, including Hisham Kharma, Danish singer Nana Rashid, Amsterdam-founded band ARIFA, and more, with additional performances at Bibliotheca Alexandrina. A selection of workshops, talks, and special activities for your little ones also features on the program. Head to TicketsMarché for more details and tickets.

Up for an Alex comedy trip? Comedian and actor Ahmed Amin is making his first stop in Egypt on his world tour Meen Amin at Al Anfoushy Theater in Alexandria on Thursday, 5 November and Friday, 6 November. Expect Amin’s signature humor as he takes his audience through stories about his life and what makes him who he is. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets for the first night are sold out, but you can still book for the second night through TicketsMarché.

How do you help build a brand as successful as Gourmet without really knowing much about food? Dalia Sultan, chief innovation officer at Gourmet Egypt and the force behind “Handcrafted by Gourmet,” traces her path from marketing to product to steering the company’s leap into manufacturing.

Listen to the episode on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Anghami | YouTube

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