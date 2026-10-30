Nearly 44 years on, Michael Jackson’s Thriller is still the best-selling album ever, and every October it owns Halloween

Still startin’ something. Nearly 44 years after its release on 30 November 1982, Michael Jackson’s Thriller is still the best-selling album of all time, according to Guinness World Records, which estimates more than 67 mn copies sold worldwide.

The sound and the hits: Produced by Quincy Jones, the album moves between funk, pop, rock, and R&B. “Beat It” brought rock guitar to pop radio, “Billie Jean” is built on a bass line everyone knows, and “The Girl Is Mine” pairs Jackson with Paul McCartney. Seven of its nine tracks became top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, and the album spent 37 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. At the 1984 Grammys, Jackson secured eight awards, including Album of the Year.

The Halloween effect: The credit goes to the title track, the album’s seventh and final single, and its 1983 short film: Thriller. John Landis directed it on a reported USD 500k budget, more than 10 times the cost of an average video at the time, and in 2009, it became the first music video added to the US National Film Registry. The song has returned to the Billboard Hot 100 every Halloween season for years. Last year, it climbed back to No. 10, its highest spot since its original run, when it peaked at No. 4, making Jackson the first artist with Hot 100 top 10 hits in six separate decades, according to Billboard. This year? It’s there again.

What we love: It’s timeless, and Michael Jackson at his best. It gets you moving, leaving you ready to “Wanna be startin’ somethin’” — and even though the songs differ thematically, the album holds together. More than 43 years on, it’s as cool to play today as it was in 1982. Whether you’re feeling romantic, a little spooky, or contemplating human nature, there’s something here that hits home.

The verdict: Forever classic. If you’re tired of the usual pop playlists or nostalgic disco, Thriller is the album (and the song) to play this weekend, whether you’re getting ready for a Halloween party or just need something to carry your Friday routine.

WHERE TO LISTEN- Tune in on Spotify | Anghami | Apple Music | YouTube Music.