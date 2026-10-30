Downtown’s Tchaï Teahouse pairs light bites with a distinctive, art-filled ambiance

A dining experience rooted in art: Tchaï Teahouse sits inside Tamara Haus in Downtown Cairo — a space seamlessly blending food, art, and design. The building houses a furniture gallery alongside artistic showrooms highlighting pieces from independent Egyptian brands, making a preliminary stroll through its halls an engaging part of the overall visit before ever sitting down at a table.

First impressions: We began our visit with a walk across the building’s two floors before settling into the restaurant, which features an elegant interior mixing heritage architecture with contemporary touches. Seating options cater to every mood, whether you are looking to read, work, or catch up with friends, in a tranquil setting well removed from the chaos of Downtown streets. The establishment leans into a slow hospitality concept, encouraging guests to linger and unhurriedly savor their time. Warm, attentive staff members added another layer of hospitality to the afternoon.

What we tried: The menu spans tea, coffee, cold drinks, sandwiches, entrees, and desserts, heavily influenced by Egyptian, Armenian, and French culinary traditions. Based on recommendations from the staff, we opted for the Zouzou salad — made with seasonal greens and fresh herbs — and the signature Tchaï ravioli tossed in herb butter.

What we liked: The Zouzou salad arrived with a bed of mixed greens, including lettuce and arugula, tossed with fresh herbs, crispy breadcrumbs, and olive oil. While fresh, it proved fairly ordinary and lacked a standout flavor profile. On the other hand, the Tchaï ravioli stole the show. Featuring dark-dough ravioli stuffed with slow-cooked, charcoal-grilled ragout, the dish boasted a rich smoky depth. Shiitake mushrooms and a velvety herb butter sauce tied everything together, offering a balanced creaminess that complemented the filling without overpowering it.

Portion sizes for the main dishes lean on the smaller side, so ordering multiple items is recommended for those arriving with a larger appetite. Regarding the tea selection — while central to the venue’s identity — the available options during our visit were somewhat more limited than anticipated.

Our verdict: Tchaï Teahouse possesses all the ingredients of an appealing dining spot for anyone seeking a serene space driven by design and art. It stands out as an excellent spot for those looking to discover a fresh concept and enjoy a quiet moment away from the noise of Downtown Cairo.

WHERE TO FIND IT- You can find Tchaï Tea House inside Tamara Haus in Downtown Cairo.

💵 Per person: EGP 1-2k

🪑 Outdoor seating: No

🍺 Alcohol: No

🦽 Accessibility friendly: No