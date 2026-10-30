A kaleidoscopic week

Good morning, friends, and welcome to the final weekend in October, which also happens to be Halloween. Fitting, as this week the EGX and the EGP both gave us a scare. We break down the week’s happenings below.

Halloween is also the season when color gives way to blacks, greys, and stones, a fitting palette for the weekend. But it left us with a question: where has the color gone the rest of the year? Over the past few years, beiges, greys, and “greige” have taken over. In this month’s Long View, we look at why, the economics behind color, and what losing access to vibrancy does to us.

Elsewhere in today’s issue: We slow down over a cup of “Tchaï” in Downtown Cairo, tune into a podcast dissecting Stephen King and The Shining (’tis the season, after all), relisten to a “thriller” album that just makes us “wanna be startin’ somethin’,” and more.

Let’s dive in…