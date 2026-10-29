The Future Hospitality Summit lands in Egypt this November to talk all things hotels

The Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) is coming to Egypt for the first time, taking place at Sofitel Downtown Cairo on Tuesday, 10 November and Wednesday, 11 November. Set against Egypt’s ongoing hotel boom, the two-day summit brings all the hospitality conversations in one room — from market trends and investment to tourism and branded residences — under the theme “Where Heritage Inspires Investment.”

Attendees will include international hotel groups, developers, investors, government leaders, and industry specialists, with dedicated forums such as the FHS DealRoom and FHS Living, alongside a networking program of over 300 hospitality professionals. For more information and event passes, visit the FHS website.