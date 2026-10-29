Home, from here

We tested home accessories from three Egyptian brands — a vase, a set of cushions, and a set of coasters — at prices ranging from EGP 400 per piece to EGP 1.4k. Two hit and one didn’t. Our benchmarks: sturdiness, quality, and aesthetics — plus how each compares to imports and to legacy Egyptian makers. Our take on each below.

Fathy Mahmoud

Fathy Mahmoud is one of the most established homegrown ceramics and homeware brands in Cairo. The showroom at City Centre Almaza is compact but well-merchandised, with dinner and coffee sets, pitchers, and vases laid out with care. We picked the rosette pearl vase for its floral relief detail, then placed the order online. The website ran slow and threw a checkout error that a second attempt fixed. The vase arrived within three days, packed with real care.

The vase is smooth to the touch, and the finish is clean throughout. Placed on a coffee table and filled, it works as a focal piece. The weight is enough that accidental brushes against the table don’t threaten it — useful for anyone with pets. The one operational note: the intricate relief makes dusting a real task, which is a genuine trade-off with detailed ceramic pieces.

Did Fathy Mahmoud do something new? Somewhat. Fathy Mahmoud has been producing at this quality level for decades, so the “new” question doesn’t quite apply — this is legacy Egyptian craftsmanship holding its ground rather than a post-2022 wave brand. Compared to imported German ceramics from Villeroy & Boch at comparable design tiers, Fathy Mahmoud’s pricing runs meaningfully below, with quality on par or better.

Worth it? Yes. At EGP 1.4k for a statement ceramic piece from a legacy Cairo house, the vase is priced below the European alternatives it competes against on design and finish.

Best for: Living room, dining room, or hallway console — versatile statement piece.

Price: EGP 1.4k.

Where to buy: At many branches across Cairo, or online.

Ariika

Cushions are harder to get right than they look — too soft, too rigid, or without the specific balance that makes a piece worth living with. We ordered several ashen cushions that arrived a little less than a week later. The packaging was thin — a sealed plastic bag with no cushioning — which meant no damage this time but real transit risk on future orders.

The corduroy fabric feels premium, and the muted brick red adds a specific pop against a neutral couch setup. Over a week of use as back support, laptop stand, and armrests, the filling held up without compressing, and the cushions held their shape against pet claws.

Did Ariika do something new? Yes. Ariika’s corduroy pieces at this fabric quality and price point occupy a category that the traditional local textile makers haven’t served — comparable-quality alternatives usually meant importing from Ikea or Home Centre. Ariika’s pricing runs within or below their ranges at the same or better quality.

Worth it? Yes, with a caveat on volume. EGP 1k per cushion adds up quickly if you’re buying multiple cushions. But on quality and aesthetics, Ariika beats what the global mass-market home retailers offer at the same price.

Best for: Casual, family-style seating arrangements.

Price: EGP 1k.

Where to buy: Online, or at any of the brand’s many Cairo branches.

Maramzy

Maramzy has been across our feeds with wall decorations and accessories, and we picked the Warda coasters expecting the design catalog to translate to product quality. The website was a clean experience, and checkout was fast. Delivery took the longest of the three brands tested but stayed within Maramzy’s own stated shipping window. Each coaster in the four-piece set was packaged individually.

The disappointment came at unboxing. The coasters photograph well, but the finish doesn’t match the price. The clay embossing is inconsistent, and the bottoms aren’t glazed. The bottom-glaze issue wouldn’t matter on a piece that stays face-up in use, but at EGP 400 per coaster, it’s a finish gap that shouldn’t be there. Functionally, the coasters hold a mug securely.

Did Maramzy do something new? Somewhat. Maramzy occupies a design-forward wall decor and accessories niche that didn’t have a clear local player five years ago. On the coaster line specifically, though, similar aesthetic alternatives are available at Zara Home at a lower price point — and the finish gap doesn’t defend the premium.

Worth it? No, not on the coasters. The wall decorations and other accessories may be worth checking against different criteria, but for this product, the price doesn’t match the finish delivered.

Best for: Aesthetics-forward table styling — with the caveat that the finish inconsistency shows up on closer inspection.

Price: EGP 1.6k for a set of four; EGP 400 per additional coaster.

Where to buy: Online, or by visiting their showroom in Old Cairo.