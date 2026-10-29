Chelsea-United, Bayern-Dortmund, and Milan-Inter headline a weekend that kicks off tonight with Ahly and Pyramids

It’s unsurprisingly another busy weekend on the pitch, with plenty of domestic and international action on the way. Tonight’s fixture to watch is Al Ahly vs. Modern Sport in Matchweek 8 of the Egyptian Premier League, kicking off at 5pm on ON Sport. At 8pm, Pyramids and Wadi Degla face off on ON Sport Max.

In the Carabao Cup, Everton take on Newcastle at 10:45pm in the Round of 16, live on beIN Sports 1. Elsewhere in Europe, Frosinone take on Lecce in Serie A Matchweek 9 at 8:30pm, while Fiorentina take on Atalanta at 10:45pm. Both stream on the Starzplay app.

Tomorrow’s fixtures

There’s more Egyptian Premier League action to watch tomorrow. Petro Asyut take on El Gouna at 5pm on ON Sport Max. At 8pm, Al Ittihad El Sakandary and Tala’ea El Gaish go head-to-head on ON Sport, while Al Qanah and El Sharqia ENPPI battle it out at the same time on ON Sport Max. All three matches are part of Matchweek 8.

Here’s what we’re watching in Europe:

Le Havre vs. PSG — 8pm, Ligue 1;

Elversberg vs. Mainz — 9:30pm, Bundesliga;

Villarreal vs. Espanyol — 10pm, La Liga;

Lille vs. Lens — 10:05pm, Ligue 1.

Saturday’s fixtures

In the Egyptian Premier League, Abu Qir and Ghazl El Mahalla kick off at 5pm on ON Sport Plus, followed by Ceramica Cleopatra vs. ZED at 8pm on ON Sport and Suez Petrojet vs. Smouha at the same time on ON Sport Max.

Over in England, Matchday 9 of the Premier League gets underway with Chelsea taking on Manchester United in this weekend’s headliner at 2:30pm. Later in the day, Manchester City take on Brighton at 5pm.

Other English Premier League fixtures on Saturday:

Coventry City vs. Sunderland — 5pm;

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest — 5pm;

Hull City vs. Ipswich Town — 5pm;

Bournemouth vs. Leeds United — 5pm;

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace — 7:30pm;

Aston Villa vs. Fulham — 10pm.

In La Liga, Barcelona take on Alavés in Matchweek 11 at 10pm. Other La Liga fixtures on our radar:

Levante vs. Atlético Madrid — 3pm;

Rayo Vallecano vs. Celta Vigo — 5:15pm;

Real Betis vs. Málaga — 7:30pm.

In the major European leagues:

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Stuttgart — 4:30pm, Bundesliga;

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund — 7:30pm, Bundesliga;

Lyon vs. Angers — 9:45pm, Ligue 1;

Troyes vs. Le Mans — 9:45pm, Ligue 1;

Milan vs. Inter Milan — 9:45pm, Serie A.

NOTE- All European fixtures will be broadcast on beIN Sports channels. Check out the full schedule here.

ICYMI-

Zamalek are second in the Egyptian Premier League after a 2-1 W over Al Mokawloon Al Arab last night. Mohamed Hamdy scored within a minute of coming on at halftime, but Mokawloon leveled when Mohamed Abdel Nasser’s shot deflected off Omar Gaber. Chico Banza then struck the decisive goal in the 88th minute. The White Knights sit on 19 points, two adrift of leaders Pyramids, having played a game more than both Pyramids and Al Ahly.

In the Carabao Cup, Liverpool and Manchester City both needed penalties. Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Anfield: Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead from the spot in the 40th minute, and Cody Gakpo answered with a penalty three minutes later. Liverpool secured the shootout 6-5 after Wesley Fofana missed the decisive kick. City twice came back to draw 2-2 with Brighton and secured the shootout 4-3. Liverpool now face Bournemouth in the quarterfinals, and City face Bradford City.

In Germany, holders Bayern Munich beat second-tier Magdeburg 6-1 in the DFB-Pokal second round. Michael Olise scored twice, in the 10th minute and from the spot in the 50th, and set up Ismael Saibari’s goal. Alphonso Davies and Nathaniel Brown added two more, and a stoppage-time strike completed the rout. Harry Kane stayed on the bench. Olise now has 12 goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Bundesliga player.