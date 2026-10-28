What does Egypt actually mean when it calls itself an energy hub?

What turns a busy energy corridor into a hub? Egypt has spent years building the infrastructure to move, store, and process other countries’ oil and gas. The first two issues of Power Trip looked at how Egypt powers itself and how that system could change. This issue turns outward, to whether the infrastructure behind Egypt’s own economy can also make it a service its neighbours rely on.

The proposition behind the term: The “energy hub” term describes a place where supplies, infrastructure, and customers come together, allowing energy to be transported, stored, processed, or traded. Producing plenty of energy helps, but the more revealing question is why someone else would choose to do business through your system. “Geography creates the window, while reliable execution turns it into business,” Blue Water Strategy Senior Advisor Cyril Widdershoven tells EnterpriseAM.

Three things often get bundled together: A transit hub moves energy between markets. An infrastructure hub provides additional services, such as storage, processing, and connections to different suppliers or destinations. A trading hub adds a marketplace where buyers and sellers transact regularly, with enough activity to support transparent prices and tools for managing price risk.

SOUND SMART- These businesses overlap across commodities. Infrastructure operators earn service fees; refiners earn margins between input costs and finished-product values; traders take ownership and seek returns across markets and delivery periods, MEES East Med Editor Peter Stevenson tells us. Gas, crude, and refined products can support more than one of these activities — there is no fixed division in which gas earns tolls and petroleum products earn trading margins.

Collecting the toll

Earning from moving other producers’ oil: Sumed has long provided a route for Gulf crude to reach Mediterranean markets, Stevenson says — infrastructure earning from a commodity its operator doesn’t own. Sumed can carry 2.5 mn bbl / d between Ain Sokhna and Sidi Kerir, while crude exports from Sidi Kerir reached some 2.3 mn bbl / d in August, up from around 1 mn bbl / d in July, with Saudi barrels accounting for most of the increase.

Companies can charge customers to store crude, handle petroleum products, process gas, or liquefy it for shipping — relatively predictable income without necessarily exposing the operator to international prices, Stevenson says. For infrastructure investors, that contracted capacity is the attraction: predictable fees make the asset easier to finance without requiring its operator to buy the cargo, energy and logistics consultant Hamdy Farrag tells us.

Follow who collects the money: The infrastructure operator, cargo owner, and company marketing the finished product may be separate entities. Egypt’s benefit depends on the services provided and its ownership interests — the headline value of a cargo exported through an Egyptian terminal is not equivalent to Egyptian earnings.

IN CONTEXT- Owning the cargo may not be the best business: Egypt can earn infrastructure fees without financing the purchase of every cargo passing through its facilities. Given foreign-exchange constraints and financial pressure on state energy companies, Stevenson cautions against assuming that greater ownership of cargoes is necessarily preferable to reliable service income. “There is nothing wrong with being a processing and logistics hub,” Stevenson says. “It can be an attractive business in its own right without Egypt necessarily having to become a major international commodity trader.”

Adding value

Liquefaction is the service regional producers can’t easily replicate: Idku and Damietta offer existing liquefaction infrastructure close to Eastern Mediterranean discoveries, potentially providing a quicker and cheaper route to international buyers than building a new export chain, Stevenson says. Together they hold nameplate capacity equivalent to 16.7 bn cbm annually, and replicating a plant like Idku could take seven to 10 years and cost bns of USD.

“But not every cubic foot entering Egypt represents an export window,” Stevenson says. Some volumes replace expensive LNG imports, others earn processing fees from another producer’s exports, and both have economic value. Israeli gas is mostly the first kind — most of what arrives serves domestic demand, with pipeline imports generally cheaper than equivalent LNG, so the value is largely the cost of imports avoided. Cyprus is the second: gas from the Aphrodite and Cronos fields is primarily intended for LNG exports through Damietta, with the field partners marketing the cargoes, while Egypt earns from providing part of the route and from its state companies’ equity in the plant.

Importing and exporting can coexist, provided the arrangements are clear. A producer selling gas into Egypt needs confidence it will be paid, while a company using Egypt as an export platform needs confidence its gas will reach the agreed customer, Widdershoven says. Domestic purchase rights, export commitments, pricing, and interruption procedures need settling before a shortage tests them — and a buyer in a hurry has less bargaining power. When gas is urgently needed for power generation and industry, the country has less room to wait, reject expensive offers, or secure flexibility, he says. Regional producers, nevertheless, have reasons to cooperate since Egypt offers both a substantial customer base and infrastructure that spares them a costly standalone export development.

Refining extends the same logic to products: Midor already makes fuels for domestic use and export, including jet fuel, and a connection with Al Hamra Petroleum Port could link refining with coastal storage and onward delivery, Stevenson says. The discussed Tobruk-Alexandria pipeline is the same idea with a neighbor’s crude. Potential customers sit among European diesel and aviation fuel buyers and import-dependent markets around the Mediterranean and North Africa — and their decision comes down to the combined cost of shipping, storage, refining, and delivery.

ZOOMING OUT- More exports alone would not settle the economic argument. The domestic market provides an alternative outlet for products, but shortages can absorb volumes that might otherwise be exported, Stevenson notes. Exporting fuel would not necessarily strengthen Egypt’s refining position if it then had to import replacement volumes at a higher delivered cost, Widdershoven adds.

Building the marketplace

The harder question is whether companies will choose Egypt as a place to transact: Stevenson describes the country as having “significant hub infrastructure rather than a fully developed trading hub.” A mature marketplace needs sustained commercial activity and multiple buyers and sellers attracted by economics. It also manages timing and risk — inventory management, destination choices, credit, and price exposure can create value beyond transporting cargo, Widdershoven says, which requires transparent infrastructure access, predictable tariffs, enforceable contracts, dependable settlement, and enough participants.

Fujairah Alamein is the test case. The partnership brings experience in running an international oil storage and trading center to the Al Hamra proposition, Stevenson says. Establishing a venture and developing facilities is only the beginning — the stronger evidence would be sustained third-party business, rather than infrastructure principally serving Egyptian supply requirements.

The benefits have to be measurable: Lower handling costs, reliable terminal-refinery links, and repeat customer use would demonstrate commercial value, Widdershoven says, with diverse supplies, spare capacity, and credible arrangements for short-term demand as prerequisites. Capacity serving domestic supply or strategic requirements shouldn’t automatically count as available to international traders, he cautions. Farrag favors auctions for allocating capacity, which would make access less dependent on individual negotiations.

Benchmarks follow trading, not the other way round: A benchmark develops from competitive trading and trust, rather than the announcement of an exchange, Widdershoven argues. Processing, liquefaction, storage, and selective trading services could generate durable returns without placing an expansive trading operation’s financial and supply risks on the state.

The bottom line

So, what kind of hub is Egypt? A toll-booth hub, a processing hub, and an infrastructure hub, with a trading business still to prove. The distinction is between being a place energy passes through and a place companies choose to do business.

What to watch: The contracts — and whether customers renew them when they have more choices. Widdershoven identifies long-term commitments, repeat bookings, and renewals under normal market conditions as stronger evidence of lasting competitiveness. “Regional disruption can bring business to its infrastructure; dependable commercial performance is what will keep it there,” he notes.