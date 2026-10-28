Trading power across borders starts with moving it through Egypt’s own grid

Moving electricity across Egypt’s borders also means moving it through the country. Gas-fired stations, renewable projects, and eventually nuclear reactors can supply the power. Turning that supply into regional trade requires a domestic network that can carry it between plants, Egyptian consumers, and the border — including in the hours when the system is already under pressure.

Every trade draws on that network: An export needs available generation and a route to the border. An import needs a route from the border to the consumers who need it. Power moving through Egypt between two other markets needs both.

SOUND SMART- Three different capacity questions get bundled together. Generation capacity measures what power plants can produce. Transmission capacity determines how much electricity the network can carry safely. Interconnection capacity sets the physical ceiling on exchange with another country — but what can actually be traded depends on all three at once.

Fuel and wires are separate constraints: A gas-fired plant can be connected and ready to run yet unavailable for an export commitment if its fuel supply is short. Securing the gas, in turn, doesn’t mean the network can carry the electricity where it’s needed.

Where the power sits matters as much as how much there is: Available generation in one part of Egypt can’t automatically meet an export requirement elsewhere, because the lines and substations along each route set how much extra power the network can carry. The grid also has to keep running if a major power station or transmission line goes offline. A trading volume that works when every asset is available may be too high once the operator accounts for an outage, domestic demand, and the reserves needed to keep the system stable.

Access decides who earns

A bigger grid also creates a choice about how it is used: More transmission can carry more power bought and resold by the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) or let more producers sell directly to customers and pay to move their power across the network. Investment adds physical capacity; access rules decide who can turn it into business.

REMEMBER- The opening is tightly controlled: EgyptERA’s published framework caps the first phase of private-to-private pilot projects at 500 MW across five projects, with no single installation exceeding 100 MW.

Using the network has become more expensive: Transmission-use charges rose earlier this month to EGP 0.15 per kWh for extra-high-voltage connections (+113%), EGP 0.27 for high-voltage (+65%), and EGP 0.34 for medium-voltage (+80%). For producers and customers who contract directly once private-to-private opens, moving the electricity is now a bigger share of the bill.

Opening access could also ease the state’s financing burden: If private developers could finance plants and sell directly to industrial buyers, Egypt could add generation without the state funding every project or committing to buy its output. EETC would still earn wheeling fees for carrying the power.

What this means: A regional electricity hub needs both usable capacity and worthwhile trades. The test is simply not how much generation it has or how many borders its cables cross; it’s how much electricity the domestic network can reliably carry while meeting local demand — and whether contracts and pricing arrangements allow that capacity to be used when trading lowers cost.

ZOOMING OUT- Egypt already has the makings of a regional energy hub: headroom above peak demand, a renewables push that frees up gas for industry, supply chains built to take a hit, private capital working alongside the state, and power links to its neighbors. What turns that into a hub is getting all five components to move as one system.