Some energy bottlenecks are measured in kilometers

A project can be ready to operate while the nearest energy network is still kilometers away. New industrial sites, tourism destinations, and agricultural developments often emerge beyond the reach of existing gas pipelines or grid infrastructure. Waiting for permanent connections can leave a finished project sitting idle.

The first option puts gas on the road. Through TAQA Gas and Master Gas, TAQA Arabia supplies compressed natural gas (CNG) to customers beyond conventional gas networks. Its virtual pipeline model was first introduced to supply tourism and industrial clients beyond the natural gas grid. It was later expanded to serve the entire city of Kharga in New Valley, reaching more than 14k customers, and has since been replicated in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Tanzania, and Mozambique.

When customers need larger or more continuous volumes, liquefied natural gas (LNG) offers another route. Through Rosetta, its LNG subsidiary acquired in 2022, TAQA Arabia provides small- and medium-scale liquefaction, transportation, and regasification services, particularly in emerging markets. Its LNG virtual pipeline can move gas to industrial, commercial, and residential customers beyond existing gas networks.

When electricity is the bottleneck, renewable energy can move closer to the customer. TAQA PV develops off-grid and self-consumption solar projects that produce power on site, reducing the need to extend grid infrastructure.

The right mix depends on how remote the site is, how much energy it uses, and how steady demand is. That determines whether a project is better served by mobile CNG, LNG, renewable energy, or a combination of them. Each can keep a project supplied before permanent infrastructure reaches the site.

TAQA Arabia also applies this mix to mobility. It operates conventional fuel stations under TAQA and CNG stations through Master Gas. TAQA Volt is also rolling out EV charging infrastructure as electric mobility expands.

Taken together, these businesses show how TAQA Arabia combines conventional and cleaner energy solutions while expanding its footprint in the region.

To learn more about TAQA Arabia, your trusted energy and utility partner, click here.