Egypt’s ports and warehouses judged on a new measure: what happens when something breaks

A hub needs infrastructure that works on the worst day, and Egypt’s ports, depots, and distribution networks are now being judged on exactly that. For years, a good port moved cargo fast, while a good warehouse sat empty. The test now is whether they keep fuel and goods moving when routes close and costs spike. What has gone up so far is “an expensive layer of buffer logistics, not a structural redesign of global trade,” Wolfgang Lehmacher, former head of supply chain and transport industries at the World Economic Forum, tells EnterpriseAM.

The shift starts with what a port competes on: “Turnaround speed still matters, but a resilience-focused port competes on risk absorption,” Lehmacher says. That means yard depth, bonded warehousing, and rail and road links that keep vessel delays from paralyzing inland supply chains.

Egypt’s energy network got that test: When a drone hit the Energos Winter at Damietta in July, one of four regasification terminals went offline at peak demand. Because the four are spread across the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, cargo diverted to Jordan’s Aqaba, Israeli pipeline flows went to their ceiling, and spot fuel oil covered the rest. Spreading terminals out costs more than clustering them, but it kept supply running when one went down.

The same logic is now going into storage, starting with fuel: TAQA Arabia’s board approved an EGP 1.4 bn petroleum products depot in Greater Cairo, adding to TAQA Petroleum’s terminals in Suez (18 mn liters) and Alexandria (25 mn liters).

The ports are doing the same with containers: DP World opened what it calls Egypt’s first integrated logistics distribution center at its 300k sqm Sokhna Logistics Park in July, aimed at companies that want to hold stock inside Egypt. Egytrans put EGP 310 mn into its port-to-warehouse chain in 2H, split between a 114k sqm truck yard in Port Said and a 17k sqm warehouse in Ain Sokhna.

Carriers are making a different calculation: Yang Ming and the rest of the Premier Alliance are returning to Suez on fuel costs rather than improved security, Finmar business development manager Ahmed Mouselhy tells us. “With the spike in bunker prices, a longer route is challenging unit economics and is now superseding security concerns.”

Longer dwell times don’t mean anyone is choosing to hold more: At Arkas Egypt Depot Services’ two Alexandria depots, dwell times have risen partly because carriers are prioritizing containers for longer-haul routes paying higher freight, Mouselhy says. At Sokhna, they climbed over the summer, then normalized once carriers began repositioning empties to Asia.

That gap matters because resilience costs money every month nothing goes wrong, tying up funds in “working capital trapped in buffer inventory, higher holding costs, and carrier surcharges,” Lehmacher says. The fix is agreeing alternative sailings, handling rates, and haulage in advance: “Without pre-committed cost-sharing, alternative routes turn into endless commercial arguments during a crisis.”

THE BOTTOM LINE- The money is moving inland, into “multi-modal corridors, inland dry ports, and hubs situated near major chokepoints,” Lehmacher says, with investors and development banks favoring “bonded storage and automated inland links over simple berth expansion.” With carriers chasing fuel savings and shippers still improvising, the buildout is running ahead of how cargo actually moves. Whether that spending looks prescient or expensive depends on which side catches up first.