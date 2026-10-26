Tonight, PSG take on Lyon + Los Blancos seal El Clásico

All eyes turn to the Parc des Princes tonight as Paris Saint-Germain face rivals Lyon in a clash rescheduled from Sunday amid ongoing unrest across France. The Parisians enter the showdown after dispatching Barcelona in the Champions League, securing three points to reclaim the top spot on the table. They must do so without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is sidelined for the season after a torn ACL. Kickoff is at 10:30pm on beIN Sports 1.

Over in Turkey: Trabzonspor, led by Egyptian talisman and league top-scorer Mohamed Salah, visits Çaykur Rizespor at 7pm on beIN Sports 3 for Matchday 9 of the Süper Lig.

Other European fixtures on our radar:

Beşiktaş vs. İstanbul Başakşehir — Süper Lig (7pm, beIN Sports 4);

Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe — Süper Lig (9:30pm, beIN Sports 4);

Sevilla vs. Osasuna — La Liga (11pm, beIN Sports 5).

Last night’s game

Al Ahly secured their spot in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage yesterday with a 4-0 victory over Uganda’s Kitara FC in the second leg of the preliminary round, advancing 6-1 on aggregate. The showing made amends with frustrated supporters following a disappointing domestic draw against El Qanah while cementing the Red Devils as the first club in history to reach 700 goals across African competitions.

Mbappe’s brace decides El Clásico: Real Madrid claimed a 2-1 victory away against Barcelona at Camp Nou yesterday, with a Kylian Mbappe double snapping the Catalan side’s historic victory run in La Liga this season. Mbappe opened the scoring in the 41st minute before Raphinha leveled for the hosts in the second half. Mbappe then struck an 87th-minute winner, finishing off an Eduardo Camavinga feed set up by a driving solo run from Jude Bellingham — pushing the French forward past the 100-goal mark in Los Blancos colors. With the victory, Real Madrid cut the deficit to their arch-rivals to just three points, sitting only one point behind second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Over in the Premier League: Manchester United’s alarming tailspin deepened with a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Liverpool took care of business with a 2-0 victory over Brighton at Anfield, and Newcastle earned a 2-0 road victory against Crystal Palace.