Meet the Founder: Plume’s Ahmed El Hakim

Ahmed El Hakim (LinkedIn) runs a hotel-grade bedding company he started without owning a factory. He buys raw materials himself and contracts dyeing, spinning, and cutting facilities on a per-piece basis. His model strips out fixed costs and turns his cost structure into a speed advantage, so orders spread across multiple production lines can outfit hundreds of hotel rooms in days. Plume, the brand he founded to sell pillows, mattresses, and bedding, operates as an asset-light business in a category that usually requires owning industrial-scale manufacturing.

El Hakim graduated from Lancaster University in England with a degree in business and entrepreneurship. After graduating, he landed an apprenticeship at German company Hanse, which makes feather pillows and quilts for hotels, and spent a month at their factory in Hamburg. The plant manager asked him to come back for a full-year role — a plan cut short when Covid hit, hotels around the world shut, and El Hakim returned to Egypt.

Back in Cairo, he joined the family business — his father and uncle ran the Hanse hotel-supplies agency for Egypt. He proposed expanding the operation into the consumer market and identified the market gap: the available products were either poor quality or luxury-priced, with nothing in between at hotel-grade quality and consumer-accessible prices.

The first launch, under the name Design My Bed, was built around letting customers customize their bedding. “The model didn’t work at all,” El Hakim says. “The customer wants the product simply, without complexity.” When he entered the market after the failed launch, the on-the-ground reality differed from what the research had suggested.

A shift in product philosophy was what moved the business. El Hakim had been committed to offering the best possible product, but the market’s purchasing power didn’t match the product’s cost. “I focused instead on offering the best possible option for the customer within their budget,” he says. That change doubled the customer base and drove the company’s growth.

To get the brand in front of buyers, El Hakim partnered with Rania Fahmy’s Concept Store and collaborated with artists Hady Bara’i and Ahmed Farid on exclusive embroidered and printed pillow designs. The pieces went out at premium prices in limited quantities. They ran in the store for a period. Once the collection moved to Plume’s website, sales jumped — doing in days what would have taken three months. The art pieces drew customers to the site, and once there, they discovered the quality of the feather pillows and quilts, which pulled them away from imported alternatives.

After a bad experience with a media-buying agency he found to be dishonest, El Hakim decided to learn marketing himself. He took a job at Publicis, running Sephora’s Gulf account, and worked seven days a week to balance that role with running his factory. Today, he runs his own marketing team.

“Our core conviction is that we don’t sell pillows and mattresses — we sell solutions,” El Hakim says. The team studies each customer’s budget and needs, whether the customer is a large hotel or an Airbnb operator, and builds the right combination.

An appearance on Shark Tank (watch, runtime: 24:08) brought a flood of investment interest based on trust in the company and team rather than price competition. But there’s something else that means more to El Hakim. “I am happiest when I feel my father, a veteran businessman, has confidence in me. He handed me the entire management of his business because he firmly believes that I can take the company to a higher level and be successful,” he says.