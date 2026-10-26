Hisham Abbas, Hamid El Shaeri, Mohamed Fouad, and Ehab Tawfik at Fustat Festival

A Friday night, four pop icons, and a setlist of nostalgic hits? Count us in. The Fustat Festival is bringing together 90s pop favorites Hisham Abbas, Hamid El Shaeri, Mohamed Fouad, and Ehab Tawfik this Friday, 30 October. The concert promises throwback hits, live vocals, and plenty of sing-along moments. The show kicks off at 9:30pm — you can grab your tickets on TicketsMarché.