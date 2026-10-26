Egypt Forum closes with a scoreboarded 2027-2030 program and a bigger pitch to private investors

The country’s post-IMF economic framework now has a name, a structure, and a deadline: Planning Minister Ahmed Rostom laid out the National Economic Transformation Program 2027-2030 during a session at the forum. The program has three pillars, four axes, 40 targets, 185 key measures, and 150 performance indicators — including 20 legislative and 25 institutional reforms. (watch, runtime: 18:28). After that, the plan was incorporated into the closing recommendations presented by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly as presidential directives. The program — which is built to take over when Egypt’s USD 8 bn IMF program concludes in December — goes to public dialogue for two months before being finalized.

Most of the numbers inside it are not new. The 6.8% growth target for FY2029/30 is the revision the government already made in June, when it cut the goal from 7.5%. The startup package — USD 5 bn in venture capital, 5k companies, five “unicorns” — is February’s Egypt Startup Charter; the forum launched an executive plan for it, not the targets. What is new is the apparatus: a published set of 40 targets and 150 indicators, a monthly sector review, and implementation monitored by the presidency. President Abdel Fattah El Sisi designated this year’s edition the “Inaugural Egypt Forum” in his closing remarks, making it an annual fixture.

The five sectors the program wagers on — agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, tourism, and energy — already carry about 40% of GDP, roughly 50% of real growth, about 40% of the employed, and USD 3.1 bn of 1H FY2025/26’s investment, Rostom said. The private sector’s standing is the baseline the plan works from: 80% of GDP, 58% of total investment, and 83% of the employed, or about 27 mn people.

The investor-facing machinery is the economic entities platform, which the Cabinet targets launching by end-2027 to cover 468 licensing procedures across 90 government bodies. The Investment Ministry put the re-engineering on a 12-month clock in June: 30 licenses were cleared in May, and 429 are scheduled in four packages running to March 2027, while the platform build itself is put at 18 to 24 months.

On the incentive side, tax and customs relief, land-cost, and licensing concessions will be conditioned on raising local content, aimed at priority industries and designated zones. The export rebate program is to be modernized with more support for priority sectors and higher shipping allocations to target markets, while a services export council is set to be created.

Where the contracts are expected. A national housing program will supply about 1 mn units over four years at an estimated EGP 1 tn with the Tahya Misr Fund, spanning rental, rent-to-own, social housing, and privately developed units. Renewable capacity is projected to reach about 30 GW by end-2028, up from the roughly 27.7 GW in the government’s July roadmap. Gas is the exception: the new 6 bcf / d target for 2030 is below the 6.6 bcf / d the Oil Ministry had been chasing, while crude and condensate are estimated to reach 700k bbl / d.

The scorecard the program will be judged on comprises:

Growth of 6.8% by FY2029/30 from 5.1% today;

of 6.8% by FY2029/30 from 5.1% today; Inflation down to 5-7% by 2030;

down to 5-7% by 2030; Unemployment down to 5.5-5.8%;

down to 5.5-5.8%; Cultivated land of 12.5 mn feddans;

of 12.5 mn feddans; 200k new ICT jobs ;

; Public debt down to about 69.5% of GDP by end-June 2030, with binding ceilings on public and external debt and on sovereign guarantees.

Wage commitments change too: The public-sector minimum wage is set to reach EGP 15k by FY 2029/30, an 87.5% increase on the EGP 8k set in July, and it generally sets the reference for the private-sector floor the National Wages Council decides. Teachers’ minimum income is set to reach EGP 15k within two years — a faster climb than the general minimum wage — and medical-sector allowances are to rise at least 50% by 2030. Spending on services that reach citizens directly is targeted to climb to about EGP 4.8 tn by FY 2029/30 from EGP 2.3 tn, with no new tax burden on the middle class.

The sessions put the counterargument on the record. Federation of Egyptian Industries head Mohamed El Sewedy listed bureaucracy, slow execution of government decisions, and policies that change with ministers as the main obstacles to industrial investment, warning that relying on meetings with ministers to fix individual problems is no substitute for a clear, stable industrial policy (watch, runtime: 17:49). Ziad Bahaa-Eldin, former FRA and Gafi chairman, has made the same case to us back in June: fee cuts and one-stop shops are “the visible surface,” while what investors need is predictability. “As an investor, I can live with delay if I know it’s coming,” he said.