Back to basics

Good afternoon, ladies and gents. The top stories this afternoon are Banque du Caire (BdC) and the greenback. BdC priced its IPO at EGP 5.30 a share, the top of the range it was guiding on, after institutions covered the private placement 6x over and the USD has set a new record reaching over EGP 56. More on both stories in Headlines below.

In today’s Made in Egypt series, we speak to Plume co-founder Ahmed El Hakim, who runs a homegrown, hotel-grade bedding company that earned him a spot on Shark Tank. We also reviewed basic tees from three local brands, and we’re ready to give our verdict.

Elsewhere today: We tune in to the MCU’s latest miniseries, none other than your friendly neighborhood synthezoid and faithful husband to the Scarlet Witch, Vision. We also cover last night’s footie and list the fixtures we’re watching tonight.

ICYMI- Our AM edition ran a recap of the most recent Making It episode with Banque du Caire (BdC) CEO Hussein Abaza diving into why BdC chose a listing over a sale to a single buyer and why it’s listing now.

Onto the news…