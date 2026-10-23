Shop local crafts at the Turathna Exhibition + Moustafa Amar takes the stage at CJC 610

The weather’s playing nice this weekend, and the events slate has a bit of heritage crafts, Arabic pop classics, and Friday-night stand-up to fill it.

☀️ THE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND-

This weekend brings a pleasant balance of weather, starting today with a sunny high of 30°C and a clear nighttime low of 20°C. Tomorrow brings similar conditions, with temperatures peaking at 30°C under hazy sunshine before dropping to a mostly clear 19°C overnight, according to our favorite weather app.

HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND-

Turathna Exhibition returns this year at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo to celebrate Om El Donia’s heritage, still running until tomorrow. The exhibition brings together traditional crafts and handmade creations from artists across the country — from handmade carpets and kilims, ceramics and pottery, woodwork, and brass and leather products to khayamiya, food, and much more. The exhibition runs daily from 11am to 11pm, and entry is at no charge.

In the mood for a night of Arabic pop classics? Moustafa Amar is taking over CJC 610’s Ma Yatloboh El Mostameoun tonight for a sing-along session of crowd favorites and beloved hits. Doors open at 8pm, with tickets available on TicketsMarché.

Up for some Friday night stand-up? Comedian Alaa El Sheikh is bringing his latest show Playcrowd Volume 2 to New Cairo’s Teatro 90 tonight at 8pm. As the name suggests, expect a show full of his signature crowd work and spontaneous live interactions with the audience. Tickets are available on TicketsMarché.

LATER IN THE WEEK-

Egyptian soprano Fatma Said is heading back to the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM). Said, who headlined the GEM’s grand opening ceremony, will be taking the stage on Thursday, 29 October, accompanied by conductor Nader Abbassi. Alongside beautiful vocals and encores of beloved performances (watch, runtime: 5:05), we’re expecting the evening to include tracks from the soprano’s upcoming album, The Pyramids Recital, which releases on 9 October. The evening kicks off at 9pm — tickets can be purchased through TicketsMarché.