Sal & Sol has the rooftop and the view, but the food doesn’t deliver

Rooftop dining usually comes with certain expectations: a good view, some atmosphere, and a meal worth dressing up for. Sal & Sol in New Cairo has the first two covered, but the third is where it falls apart.

The space itself is modern, spacious, and comfortable, with generous gaps between tables and soft jazz that lets conversation lead. We were seated by the window, and the waiter was friendly and patient while we read the menu. The complimentary bread basket was a promising start — the brioche stood out, and the garlic-herb butter was the best thing on the table.

The meal got off on the right foot with the appetizer. The Wild Mushroom Cream Soup arrived hot, well-seasoned, and generously portioned. The creamy base worked, though the finely grated mushrooms gave it an unusual texture that may not appeal to everyone.

The Chicken Pasta Ala Forno was also good, with a hearty, creamy sauce and a proper portion of everything. Unfortunately, it arrived only after a long wait and did little to redeem the evening.

Here’s where things went downhill: The Mushroom Truffle Risotto was heavy and underseasoned, with visible clumps of cream cheese that weren’t blended into the rice. We had to add a considerable amount of salt to add flavor.

The Chicken Souvlaki was the evening’s biggest problem. For its price, the portion was disappointingly small: two skewers with three small pieces of chicken each, served over tzatziki and grilled vegetables. Worse, the chicken was visibly pink inside and appeared undercooked. We flagged it, the waiter took the plate away and promised a replacement, and nearly 40 minutes later, the new plate arrived so overcooked and tough we couldn’t cut it. The dish was eventually swapped out for a pasta, by which point we’d waited over an hour and a half for a main course.

Our verdict: Sal & Sol has a lovely setting, but the kitchen struggled to deliver where it mattered most. Undercooked chicken followed by an inedible replacement is a serious problem, and the lengthy wait made matters worse. With a limited menu and a confusing trek to find the restaurant’s location inside the mall, we wouldn’t rush back.

WHERE TO FIND IT- You can find Sal & Sol at Voco, Arabella Plaza in New Cairo. Reservations are required.

💵 Per person: EGP 900 - 1.2k

🪑 Outdoor seating: Yes

🍺 Alcohol: Yes

🦽 Accessibility friendly: No