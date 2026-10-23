Krista Tippett’s ‘On Being’ turns science, poetry, and spirituality into one long conversation

For two decades, Krista Tippett has kept returning to the same two questions: what does it mean to be human and how do we want to live? Her podcast On Being is one of the rare corners of media that takes those questions seriously, sitting with their complexity instead of resolving them quickly.

What to expect: The show sits at the intersection of spirituality, science, social commentary, and poetry. Each episode is a conversation with a different kind of thinker — poets, physicists, physicians, historians, activists, and spiritual leaders. Originally launched on US public radio and syndicated across hundreds of stations before transitioning into a podcast, On Being now boasts an archive of over 1.1k episodes spanning 20 years, with guests including poet Mary Oliver, Zen teacher and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh, and South African anti-apartheid leader Desmond Tutu.

The mystery of consciousness: In a recent episode recorded live in New York with author Michael Pollan, Tippett discusses his latest book, A World Appears. The conversation turns on what consciousness actually is — perception, feeling, thought, or self-awareness — and moves from plant intelligence, which Pollan clearly relishes, to new technologies that evoke awe and anxiety in equal measure.

The AI debate: This specific episode divided long-time listeners. Talking about consciousness, Tippett referenced her ongoing interactions with Anthropic’s AI model Claude. The moment drew sharp criticism from some fans who felt her tone leaned too close to fascination, accusing her of jumping the gun by entertaining machine consciousness as a plausible reality.

What we liked: The show possesses a rare depth we don’t often find on podcasts. Tippett avoids the rushed, confrontational rhythm that dominates most talk shows, allowing silence to sit before pushing ideas as far as they can go. This patient approach makes her one of the best interviewers working in media, in our opinion, allowing guests room to work through complex ideas without interruption.

The verdict: For an hour of serious, searching conversation, the back catalogue alone is worth the subscription. If you enjoy warm, soothing voices that put your mind at ease, Tippett’s gentle delivery makes this podcast an essential listen.

WHERE TO LISTEN- You can tune in on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.