After six years of delays, Capcom’s Pragmata proves restraint paid off

Pragmata was the ghost of Capcom’s release slate. Announced in 2020 with a cryptic trailer — a spacesuit-clad astronaut, a robotic cat, and a young girl crossing a dystopian lunar landscape — it then disappeared behind a run of apologies and delays long enough to turn it into an industry in-joke. It finally landed in April 2026, and it was worth the wait.

The running joke was that Pragmata was an experiment to see how long fans would wait for a game. The delays were really restraint. After the success of the Resident Evil 2 Remake, Capcom pushed the Resident Evil 3 Remake out in 2020, and the backlash over its cut content stuck. The company seems to have carried that lesson into Pragmata and refused to rush it.

The lunar landing: Pragmata resists easy categorization — a blend of environmental puzzle-solving, escort mechanics, and tactical action. You play the astronaut, using the young girl Diana’s hacking abilities to bend gravity and survive the robotic enemies in your way.

The real payoff is for players who stay with it. A hidden ending unlocks only after you finish the main campaign and the post-game content, and it recasts the relationship between the astronaut and Diana — the reward for a six-year wait.

The verdict: Pragmata is Capcom’s boldest original IP swing in years and a reminder that the studio will still take real creative risks.

💯 Rating: 87/100 on Metacritic

⌛ Hours of gameplay: ~15-20 hours (Add 10+ for the true ending)

🔁 Replay value: 7/10 - A highly cinematic, story-driven experience

👾 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch 2

💵 Price: USD 69.99