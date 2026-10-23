A new Weekend

Good morning, lovely people, and welcome to the new Weekend. For years, the Weekend Edition has been shaped as reflective, a single source readers can enjoy when the work week is behind them. That goal remains intact, but we’ve rebuilt the edition around it, and starting today, the Weekend arrives with a sharper sense of who it’s for.

We’ve spent the past few months asking a simple question: what does a weekend read owe someone who runs things? The answer wasn’t more to read through — it was “do less,” but choose more deliberately and go deeper. So the Weekend is moving away from one weekly guide toward a rotating monthly format built around four anchors, each with its own job.

Founder of the Month gives you a candid, in-depth founder conversation told in the third person — the story behind the builder, not just the business. The Spend takes the things you already know how to buy and consume — where to eat, what to wear, where to stay — and tells you what’s behind them: the market dynamics, the business models, and the economics that decide what lands on your plate, in your wardrobe, and on your household budget. The Long View is a monthly essay covering something worth thinking about — not news, just a question we’re thinking about, examined properly. And The Enterprise Weekend Guide stays, but in a more elevated form: still reported, still useful, curated for the life you actually lead.

What ties them together is the same thing we promised in the new EnterprisePM: your time is limited, so our choices are intentional. Nothing here is filler, and we aim to deliver reads you won’t find anywhere else.

The same team behind the new PM built this one too — Ziyad, Amani, Nagla, Nayra, and Nadine — and we’re grateful once again. And thank you for reading us at the exact time you could just as easily disconnect and not click. We hope the new Weekend earns your time.

- Zainab