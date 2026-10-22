Part 2: Local agritech is building the tools to double Egypt’s farm yields

Egyptian farms can double or triple their output “with much less of an investment” than European growers spend chasing single-digit gains, says Seif Salama, founder and CEO of agritech company Geneina. The tools to get there are starting to show up locally, from cheap greenhouse controllers to leased state greenhouses and a planned substrate plant in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone).

Part 1 of this series followed the cold-chain gaps and EU compliance holds that eat into Egypt’s USD 11.5 bn export boom. This part goes back to the farm, where those gains start.

Why now: Egypt became a leader in open-field farming off of cheap labor, plenty of water and sunlight, and subsidized fuel, pesticides, and fertilizers, Salama says. Since the devaluations and subsidy reforms that began around 2016-2017, growers have started asking how much they earn and yield per square meter, instead of how much they harvest overall, he says.

Labor is a big part of that push. Strawberry pickers who earned EGP 50 for a six-hour shift when Salama’s family started farming now earn at least EGP 350, he says, and that will keep rising as minimum wages and social ins. costs go up. A day’s farm work can now pay up to EGP 400, and labor makes up 40-50% of blueberry production costs, Agriventure CEO Ali Diab estimates.

Water is the other driver. More than 94% of Egypt’s freshwater comes from the Nile, so “every production decision is fundamentally a water decision,” agricultural economist and former USDA specialist Shaza Omar tells us. Rising seas are pushing saltwater into the Delta, causing seasonal crop losses of 30-40% in affected coastal areas, she says. Without adaptation, climate stress could cut average yields 10% by 2050, a direct loss of about USD 2 bn, she estimates.

Egypt’s rivals are under the same pressure: Morocco and Spain both face looming water and climate crises that are likely to slow them down as competitors, Salama says. By our read, that leaves room for local growers who modernize before their peers.

Room to grow

The yield numbers show how much upside there is. Egypt’s greenhouses produce about 13 kg of tomatoes per sqm a year, according to Capmas figures cited in a Dutch government market study (pdf). According to the Agricultural Research Center, open fields produce around 3.6-4.3 kg per sqm (15-18 tons per feddan), which means greenhouses produce roughly three to four times more, by our math. That still trails behind long-cycle greenhouses in Spain’s Almería, which average 16.8-20.9 kg per sqm and reach 29.5 kg in the best setups, a study (pdf) finds. And it’s a fraction of Dutch greenhouses, which average around 60 kg, according to FAO data. That’s where growers are now looking, Salama says. Farmers “are going to start to focus on how they can make every square meter more productive,” he explains.

Tech built for local conditions

The challenge is finding tools that fit, since most of the world’s controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) technology is designed for northern Europe. When Tulima Farms, his family’s 20-acre no-pesticide farm, bought a climate system from Danish company Synmatic, Salama’s team had to work with its developers to rewrite the software. “Here in Egypt, heating is a minor concern. It’s actually cooling that we need to do,” he says. It’s a point he makes to Dutch companies at industry events: “You cannot aim to sell a solution which asks for a Dutch agronomist to an Egyptian.”

Price is the other mismatch. European systems are built for greenhouses that cost USD 200-500 per sqm to build, against an Egyptian average of around USD 10-12, and when they break down, a European technician can take three months to arrive and may charge about EUR 1k a day, Salama says.

Local players like Geneina are stepping in with a controller the company says costs a tenth of a Dutch equivalent, and it’s lining up microfinance partners so smaller growers can lease it. Most local greenhouses still need new structures before they can be automated, Salama says. One of his clients with around 300 bays still sends four workers out twice a day to roll the plastic covers up and down by hand, he adds.

Putting state greenhouses to work

The state has built a large protected-farming base for private operators to work with. Egypt had about 109k greenhouses covering 45 mn sqm in 2020/21, some 52k of them in Dakahlia, according to the Dutch study. National projects added large clusters on top of that:

Mohamed Naguib, west of Hammam: 25 clusters of Spanish Rufepa greenhouses and 1k Chinese mid-tech units;

25 clusters of Spanish Rufepa greenhouses and 1k Chinese mid-tech units; Abu Sultan, Ismailia: 2.3k Chinese-style greenhouses;

2.3k Chinese-style greenhouses; Al Lahoun, Beni Suef: around 1.1k greenhouses, Spanish and Egyptian-built, run by Mostakbal Misr;

around 1.1k greenhouses, Spanish and Egyptian-built, run by Mostakbal Misr; 10th of Ramadan: 1k Chinese greenhouses.

The state spent around USD 3 bn on these greenhouse projects over the past decade, Salama estimates.

Now the state is bringing in operators to run them. Following the financial crisis and IMF requirements, the government has been encouraging private companies to lease and manage state-built greenhouses for export-oriented produce, the study says, and the National Company for Protected Crops, part of the National Service Projects Organization (NSPO), has signaled the shift. Salama calls owning the land and leasing it out “the right strategy.” Agriventure now manages roughly 70% of the leased capacity, Diab says, and Fruitist is among the other operators. The next step is training enough skilled technicians and managers, a shortage the study ranks among the sector’s main constraints.

Making the inputs at home

Alternative soil is next in line for localization: High-value crops like blueberries can earn up to USD 10k per feddan against about USD 1k for traditional crops, Diab says, but they can’t grow efficiently in desert sand. That means growers need specialized substrates, which they’ve long imported from Europe. Agriventure is working with Finnish growing-media maker Kekkilä-BVB on a plan to open an alternative soil manufacturing facility in the SCZone. Industry Minister Khaled Hashem reviewed the plans with Kekkilä-BVB CEO Pekka Tennilä last month. Growing media make up about 30% of precision-farming costs, the ministry says, and the plant would also supply export markets in Europe, Africa, and the Arab world.

USD-priced inputs make every mistake costly. Growers paid USD 296 for 1k imported pepper seeds, while colored bell peppers fetched just EGP 20-34 per kg at wholesale in December 2023, the Dutch study found. That’s why Agriventure tests new varieties and sensors at a 20-acre R&D farm in Khatatba before rolling them out and purifies Nile water through reverse osmosis so every plant gets the same feed, Diab says.

Smarter crop protection

Crop protection may offer the biggest gains of all: Most smallholders rely on inherited knowledge or the shop that sells them pesticides, which tends to answer every problem with a product, Salama says. In his experience, the product is the wrong one about 70% of the time and is misapplied 70-80% of the time. He estimates poor diagnosis and misused chemicals cost farmers at least half their potential harvest.

Geneina’s answer is Aziza, an open-access AI agronomist that speaks colloquial Egyptian Arabic over WhatsApp and other messaging apps. Aziza draws on a farm’s own sensors where it has them, and on Geneina’s sensor network and Egypt’s meteorological stations where it doesn’t. That way it can warn a grower that blight is likely after several humid nights and suggest a locally available treatment based on FAO, Agriculture Ministry, and international pesticide guidelines. Aziza has only just launched, so there’s no impact data yet. Salama sees it as a long-term investment in educating farmers that should pay off “in five years’ time.”

Global suppliers are moving the same way: BASF now sends SMS alerts warning farmers of fungal or pest outbreaks 48 hours ahead, based on weather data, so they can apply preventive treatments in time, Ahmed Abu Zahra, country and sales manager for Egypt and the Middle East at BASF, tells us. Many protection failures come from spraying in peak afternoon heat or at the wrong moment, he says.

What’s next: By our read, the government’s 2030 agriculture and sustainability targets lean on the same levers we’ve covered in this series: more farmland, higher yields, and more competitive exports, according to an Agriculture Ministry statement. The government is targeting a 20% lift in agricultural productivity by deploying 5k farm machines nationwide by the end of 2027. To hit their target of USD 19 bn a year in agricultural exports by the end of the decade, Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk is also courting private investment in production, processing, modern irrigation, and agritech.