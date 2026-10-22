Gala de Danza brings international dance to GEM this November

Internationally renowned festival Gala de Danza is landing at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) on Thursday, 5 November for an evening celebrating dance, music, and art. The event brings together world-renowned performers, including the Royal Ballet, the Dutch National Ballet, and MAGICLAB, among other musical and artistic experiences. The program also features a special performance by 100 students from local schools across Egypt. Doors open at 7pm, with the event starting at 9pm. Dress to impress, and book your tickets through TicketsMarché.