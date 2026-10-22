Gala de Danza brings international dance to GEM this November

Internationally renowned festival Gala de Danza is landing at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) on Thursday, 5 November for an evening celebrating dance, music, and art. The event brings together world-renowned performers, including the Royal Ballet, the Dutch National Ballet, and MAGICLAB, among other musical and artistic experiences. The program also features a special performance by 100 students from local schools across Egypt. Doors open at 7pm, with the event starting at 9pm. Dress to impress, and book your tickets through TicketsMarché.
More from Enterprise
FRA issues model short-selling contract, with launch weeks away
Contract wording is settled; the launch now waits on the…
Egyptian-UK fintech Zeal raises USD 10 mn to back expansion plans
The London-based, Egyptian-founded fintech is preparing to activate its loyalty…