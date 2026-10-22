French bond spreads hit their widest gap since the 2011 crisis, reviving the eurozone’s bank-sovereign “doom loop” debate

he gap between French and German borrowing costs has widened to levels not seen since the eurozone’s sovereign debt crisis. That revives a question the bloc thought it had settled: whether one member’s fiscal troubles can still drag down its banks and spread from there. France’s 10-year yield premium over German bunds pushed above 150 bps on Tuesday, the first close at that level since January 2012, and spiked intraday to around 159 bps, the widest since 2011, according to Bloomberg. The move prompted Franklin Templeton’s fixed-income CIO, Sonal Desai, to warn that a fresh eurozone debt crisis — “version 2.0,” as she put it — “could be significantly worse” than the last one, Bloomberg reports separately.

France has become the market’s weak link. The government is trying to push through a cost-cutting budget amid nationwide protests over living costs and school conditions. Its debt-servicing costs have hit 25-year highs, and a 2027 presidential election looms with far-right and far-left candidates leading the polls, according to Reuters. BlackRock’s strategists frame it as a case study in how a “battle for capital” now punishes shaky credits: “France shows why selectivity matters,” they write, with the spread over bunds measuring the extra compensation investors want for the fiscal and political risk.

The reason the warnings carry weight is scale. France is a EUR 3 tn economy carrying about EUR 3.6 tn of debt, which Desai noted is more than 10 times what Greece owed during its crisis. “A simple bailout is not on the cards,” she said. France also remains an investment-grade borrower, one of several differences from the last crisis. So, the stress will play out on different terms.

The channel everyone is watching is the banks. Eurozone lenders hold their governments’ bonds as supposedly no-risk assets, so when those bonds fall, bank balance sheets take the hit — the “doom loop” that in the last crisis forced state bailouts and drained budgets further. The strain is already showing in equities, where European bank stocks have dropped about 10% over six weeks, five times the broader market’s fall and following a rally to 16-year highs, with France’s three biggest lenders down 17%.

The prevailing view is that the system is better built to absorb it. Euro-area debt-to-GDP has fallen back to its 2011 level of around 89%, even as France’s has swollen to nearly 120%, and banks are far better capitalized than in 2010. Eurozone lenders’ sovereign holdings have doubled since the crisis to EUR 4.3 tn (USD 4.8 tn), but their capital buffers have grown faster, and large French banks’ exposure to home-country debt is roughly 15-30% of their best-quality capital — by the calculations of Axiom Alternative Investments and WisdomTree — against more than 100% for Italian banks at the height of 2011-12.

Banks have also changed how they hold the debt. Lenders have cut domestic bonds to 41% of their sovereign holdings, from more than 50% in 2013, and now book 60% of their bonds at cost, which lets them avoid recording losses unless they are forced to sell. Piraeus CEO Christos Megalou, whose bank sits in the country where the last crisis began, said Greece now services its debt at rates well below the UK’s, and that regulators, policymakers, and banks have “battle-tested mechanisms” that make a repeat “mega-problem” unlikely.

…none of which makes the banks immune: “There is a limit to which you can insulate yourself from the domestic credit,” said Moody’s analyst Simon Ainsworth. Held-to-maturity accounting only hides unrealized losses until a lender is forced to sell, and Morningstar DBRS’ Maria Rivas said what ultimately matters is how investors treat portfolios sitting on those losses: A short episode should not move sentiment much, but a prolonged one could.

Higher sovereign yields also feed straight into funding costs. French banks are the EU’s largest wholesale debt issuers, so a permanently higher yield raises the “cost of money every time they refinance, and that compounds,” WisdomTree’s Aneeka Gupta said. A backstop is not automatic either, BlackRock notes, leaving “further volatility and spillovers” possible.

The wider frame is a global contest for capital. More than 80% of the world’s bonds now yield above 4%, against just 6.3% five years ago, so investors can afford to be choosy and are demanding more from weaker borrowers everywhere. That is steering money toward cleaner books. BlackRock favors US Treasuries, which it upgraded last week, and emerging-market local-currency debt, particularly in Latin America. It also sees selective value in better-financed euro names such as Spain, while staying neutral on euro-area government bonds overall. Franklin Templeton has tilted its own euro holdings toward shorter-dated Italian and French paper, with a more constructive stance on Spain and Germany.

The spread is the number to watch, and a sustained push past the 159 bps intraday peak would take France into territory it has not held since the crisis years. Beyond that, watch for any signal the European Central Bank will step in, the course of France’s budget fight and the run-up to the 2027 election, and the diversification rules the European Commission is due to propose in early 2027 to weaken the bank-sovereign link.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets were in the red in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei was down roughly 0.4% and South Korea’s Kospi was down around 0.9%, following a decision by the Bank of Korea to keep rates unchanged.

EGX30 52,855 +1.5% (YTD: +26.4%) USD (CBE) Buy 54.33 Sell 54.47 USD (CIB) Buy 54.33 Sell 54.43 Interest rates (CBE) 19.00% deposit 20.00% lending Tadawul 9,926 −0.3% (YTD: −5.9%) ADX 9,771 -0.6% (YTD: -2.2%) DFM 5,860 +0.4% (YTD: -3.1%) S&P 500 7,757 +0.6 (YTD: +13.3%) FTSE 100 10,753 +0.2% (YTD: +8.3%) Euro Stoxx 50 6,208 +1.4% (YTD: +7.1%) Brent crude USD 110.11 +1.2% Natural gas (Nymex) USD 2.77 -0.6% Gold USD 4,130 -0.5% BTC USD 83,520 +0.6% (YTD: -4.7%) S&P Egypt Sovereign Bond Index 1,138 +0.5% (YTD: +14.6%) S&P MENA Bond & Sukuk 147.98 0.0% (YTD: -2.6%) VIX (Volatility Index) 16.68 -3.6% (YTD: +11.6%)

THE CLOSING BELL-

The EGX30 rose 1.5% at yesterday’s close on turnover of EGP 8.3 bn (27% below the 90-day average). Local investors were the sole net sellers. The index is up 26.4% YTD.

In the green: Suez Canal Bank (+7.1%) TMG Holding (+6.0%), and Pioneers Properties for Urban Development (+4.9%).

In the red: Korra (-9.3%), Electro Cable Egypt (-6.2%), and Golden Textiles & Clothes Wool (-5.9%).