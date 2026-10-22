European football takes center stage this weekend

It’s a busy weekend on the pitches, highlighted by a full slate across Europe’s top leagues. Kicking us into gear today, Juventus host Rennes in tonight’s Europa League top fixture, with kickoff at 7:45pm on beIN Sports 1.

Also in the Europa League tonight, Bournemouth host AC Milan at 10pm on beIN Sports 1, and Celtic host Celta Vigo at Celtic Park at the same time on beIN Sports 6.

In the Conference League, Mohamed Salah’s Trabzonspor host Scotland’s Hearts after their 4-2 victory over KuPS in the opening round. Kickoff is at 7:45pm on beIN Sports 2.

Also on our radar tonight:

Beşiktaş vs. Crystal Palace — Europa League, 10pm, beIN Sports 2;

Hoffenheim vs. Lyon — Europa League, 10pm, beIN Sports 4;

Lillestrøm vs. Real Sociedad — Europa League, 10pm, beIN Sports Extra 2;

Ajax vs. Atalanta — Conference League, 10pm, beIN Sports 5;

Monaco vs. Freiburg — Conference League, 10pm, beIN Sports 3.

Friday’s fixtures

The Nile League takes a break until Wednesday, 28 October, so the CAF fixtures and Europe’s top leagues take over.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns host Angola’s Wiliete at Loftus Versfeld at 9pm, while Algeria’s MC Alger host Nigeria’s Enugu Rangers at the Ali Ammar Stadium at 10pm.

AND- In the Confederation Cup, Morocco’s Raja Casablanca host Nigeria’s El-Kanemi Warriors at the Mohammed V Stadium at 11pm.

MEANWHILE- In the Premier League, Ipswich Town host Nottingham Forest at 10pm on beIN Sports 1.

Also on our radar on Friday:

Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — Bundesliga, 9:30pm, Shahid;

Torino vs. Monza — Serie A, 9:45pm, Starzplay;

Brest vs. Nice — Ligue 1, 9:45pm, beIN Sports 4;

Alavés vs. Málaga — La Liga, 10pm, beIN Sports 3.

Saturday’s fixtures

Zamalek host APR FC at Cairo International Stadium at 8pm in the second leg of the CAF Champions League’s second preliminary round, leading 1-0 from Kigali. At the same time, Pyramids host South Sudan’s Al Merreikh Bentiu at the Air Defense Stadium, also with a 1-0 first-leg lead.

Over in the Champions League, four major fixtures take over Saturday’s slate as Aston Villa host Manchester City at 2:30pm on beIN Sports 1, Arsenal host Everton — fresh from their 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayern Munich — at 5pm on beIN Sports 1, and Coventry City host Fulham also at 5pm on beIN Sports 2. Later in the evening, Chelsea host Tottenham in a London derby at 7:30pm on beIN Sports 1.

In La Liga, Atlético Madrid host Deportivo La Coruña at 10pm, a day before Sunday’s much-anticipated Clásico at Camp Nou.

ICYMI-

In the Champions League, Bayern Munich and Arsenal drew 2-2 in Munich. Alphonso Davies and a Harry Kane penalty put Bayern ahead, while Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice answered for Arsenal. Real Madrid beat RB Leipzig 4-1, with Mbappé among the scorers, for a third straight victory in the competition. Elsewhere, Como thrashed Manchester United 4-1.

At home, Al Ahly drew 3-3 with Al Qanah at Cairo International Stadium. Ashraf Dari’s header in stoppage time rescued a point after a Yassin Marei own goal had given Al Qanah a 3-2 lead.