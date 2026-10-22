Brothers: What if your lifelong best friend were actually your brother?

Brothers spins a rumor of brotherhood into a tongue-in-cheek series with lots of Southern charm. Who among us didn’t love the iconic duo Rust and Marty in the hit crime drama True Detective? Naturally, Hollywood stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson boast a massive fanbase, largely thanks to their undeniable chemistry and genuine off-screen friendship that translates effortlessly to the screen. Capitalizing on this powerful screen presence, the duo decided to collaborate on an… unconventional eight-episode comedy.

The plot: Each episode opens with a humorous disclaimer stating that the show is “inspired by a true rumor,” a nod to actual Hollywood gossip that sparked the premise. Matthew and Woody portray fictionalized versions of themselves. While living in Texas with his family, Matthew welcomes Woody and his family for an extended visit. While chatting with Matthew’s mother, Ma Mac (Holland Taylor), Woody learns a secret: she may have been intimately involved with his father in the distant past. This revelation implies that the two best friends might be half-brothers, triggering a domino effect of hilarious situations.

What we liked: The creators cleverly took the real-life rumor of a familial connection between the actors and ran with it, building an imagined world that explores the question: what if they really were brothers? The result is a comedic ride packed with Texas Western vibes — ranch hunting, bull riding, treks through eerie woods, and plenty of beer.

Both actors clearly had a blast playing exaggerated, caricatured versions of their real personas — Matthew leaning heavily into his signature drawl and philosophical cadence, and Woody firing off an endless stream of jokes. In an era when shows compete to deliver heavy, trend-conscious drama, this series — which didn’t take itself too seriously — earned solid popularity among viewers, climbing Apple TV+’s watchlists.

As fans of the duo, we thoroughly enjoyed the show. That said, it lacks the artistic weight to justify high expectations; it’s simply a light watch that asks very little of the audience. Viewers shouldn’t expect more than it sets out to be. While the writing felt a bit undercooked in certain moments, it didn’t derail our overall enjoyment.

Our verdict: The show is a great choice if you’re a fan of McConaughey and Harrelson and want to kick back with a fun comedy averaging half-hour episodes — no dramatic plots or extraordinary storytelling required, just a generous dose of Woody’s quick wit and Matthew’s signature eloquence.

WHERE TO WATCH- Brothers is streaming on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer on YouTube (watch, runtime: 01:27).