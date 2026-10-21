Stitched and styled right at home

Good afternoon, friends, we’re one day closer to the weekend. In today’s Made in Egypt series, home textiles brand Inca & Co. co-founder Mostafa Korany walks us through how the brand has grown at home over the past decade and moved 80% of production to Egypt.
On the reviews front, we tell you which local shoe brands passed the test and give you our verdict on a novel examining the darker side of the writing world and the rivalry between authors.
But first, the news…
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